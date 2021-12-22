Whindersson Nunes vents about fame and announces farewell to the stage in 2022 – E-mails

Comedian Whindersson Nunes announced through his social networks that he will say goodbye to the stage in 2022. Photo: Twitter/ @windersson

Whindersson Nunes announced through his social networks that he will say goodbye to the stage in 2022. The artist made a sequence of posts on Twitter in which he vents and announces that his last concert will be called this is not a cult. “Because I see that most people are there looking for a friendly word that will give them a way to go, it will seem like a cult, but it isn’t, I’m not a pastor or a psychologist, nor do I think I know more than anyone else,” he wrote.

The comedian said that fame affected him and that was the reason that made him take this decision. “Yesterday was the meeting to decide about the future of my life and career after realizing that this life doesn’t take anything, not fame, not glory, much less everything I buy with what I earn with it. I understand the number of people who go there looking for a direction and not just looking for a smile, and I wanted to do more for these people, more than laughter in exchange for money,” he pointed out.

Because of that, he warned: “My next and last show is going to be a farewell show. Not forever because it doesn’t exist, no one forever, I love being on stage, but I’ve been on it for almost 10 years, I traveled around Brazil and saw so many people, in so many situations that I feel embarrassed when someone doesn’t have 30 reais to laugh with everyone,” he explains. “I don’t mind fame because I’m only loved by people the way I am, because they know me, and I love that love, but it affected me on other levels and I think I still can’t handle it, I need to assimilate, and understand what to do with it.”

Yesterday was a special night for me not because of the many people who came to see me in Rio de Janeiro, there it’s always good, it’s always like that, it’s always a party! Yesterday was the meeting to decide about the future of my life and career + pic.twitter.com/qtykopVBNK — Whindersson (@whindersson) December 20, 2021

Whindersson ends saying he is very happy with the decision. “It seems that working haphazardly without knowing where it will end (sic) was something that made me anguish, but deciding to go away seems to put everything under my control again, gives me a new future, gives me a lot of ideas, and I I’ll come back 10 times stronger”, he warns.

In addition to the problem with fame, the comedian has been going through several delicate situations lately. He recently released the book living like a warrior, in which he talks about drug addiction and the end of his relationship with the singer Luisa Sonza, in April of last year. Also, this year, Whindersson lost his son. John Michael, fruit of the relationship with the student Maria Lina, from who separated in the sequence.