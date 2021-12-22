who is the 19-year-old boy from the ‘B team’ who surprised him when he was called up by Ancelotti

Rafa Marín will have the opportunity to leave Real Madrid Castilla and defend the first team this Wednesday in LaLiga.

THE Real Madrid play your last match of 2021 this Wednesday, in front of the Athletic Bilbao, at 5:30 pm (Brasilia), with Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+. But the leader of Laliga will have difficulty because travels to the Basque Country with 10 embezzlements.

The problems for coach Carlo Ancelotti became an opportunity. The captain summoned for the first time the boy Rafa Marín, from the ‘B team’, Real Madrid Castilla, for a game of the first team. The 19-year-old defender has been drawing attention for his technique and leadership posture.

A spawn of the base, the player born in 2002 chose not to leave on loan and stayed on the ‘B team’, quickly gaining space in the team.

“Today he is one of the Castilhistas with the most evident elite projection”, points out the Spanish newspaper Marca. “It has more than 1.90m, goes well over the top, is firm in anticipation, has good tactical reading, is well coordinated, firm in duels, allows the team to defend with high lines and is also strong in its own area. Very complete”, praises the vehicle.

“A right-handed defender who adapts well to the left side and plays well with both legs when the ball goes out”, summarized Marca in its preview of the match.

Rafa Marín scores at Real Madrid training Disclosure/Real Madrid

Despite the golden opportunity, Rafa Marín will still have to wait to enter the field, as the starting defense must be formed by Militão and Nacho.

This is because Alaba is among the seven embezzlements of Ancelotti by COVID-19. The others are Rodrygo, Lunin, Asensio, Marcelo, Bale and Isco. Besides them, Ceballos and Carvajal are also out with muscle pain. Finally, Casemiro defrauds Real by suspension of five yellow cards.

Real Madrid’s likely lineup to face Athletic Bilbao is Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Militão, Nacho and Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos and Valverde; Hazard, Vinicius Jr. and Benzema.