WHO sees “shot” of Covid cases in Europe with spread of Ômicron

by Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) – The European head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned countries in the region on Tuesday to prepare for a “considerable skyrocket” in Covid-19 cases as the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus spreads, saying that, for the time being, the strain circulated mainly among young adults.

Since it emerged in late November, Ômicron has been detected in at least 38 of the 53 countries in the WHO European region and is already prevalent in several of them, such as Denmark, Portugal and the UK, Hans Kluge told a news conference in Vienna.

“We can see another storm coming,” Kluge said. “Within weeks, Ômicron will predominate in more countries in the region, taking already strained health systems closer to the abyss.”

The WHO European region includes Russia and other former Soviet republics in addition to Turkey.

Data from the entity show that, in recent weeks, the region recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases of any location compared to population size. Even before Ômicron, authorities had warned of an additional 70,000 deaths from the disease as of March.

So far, 89% of first Ômicron cases in Europe have been associated with common Covid symptoms such as cough, sore throat and fever, Kluge said. The majority of cases have been seen among adults in their 20s and 30s, initially spreading to cities thanks to social gatherings and the workplace, he added.

