Why can family gatherings at Christmas become toxic environments? | Mental health

If “a happy family is heaven on earth”, it follows that an unhappy family is a real hell.

As the year draws to a close, many of us are already preparing for possible tensions or arguments. It can be a silent disapproval of the quality of the food, a latent resentment about overt favoritism, or an intense discussion about social and political values.

Family home evenings often bring out the worst in us. But only if we decide to see our families. For many people, there is no other choice but to spend Christmas in isolation.

Family conflicts can be a source of entertainment on TV shows like “Succession,” but the real-life consequences are no joke.

“A very common consequence of family distancing is feeling isolated,” with feelings of shame and judgment, says Lucy Blake, developmental psychologist at the University of the West of England and author of the book. No Family is Perfect: A Guide to Embracing the Messy Reality (“No Family is Perfect: Guide to Embracing the Difficult Reality”, in free translation), to be released soon.

There is no easy solution to relationship fractures, but a better understanding of our family dynamics can help prepare us for the inevitable hotbeds of conflict and reveal ways to deal with tensions.

People are often reluctant to talk about unhappy meetings and family distancing. Therefore, some of us who have this experience may be led to think that this is something unusual. We can even imagine that there is something wrong with us for having these bad relationships.

Social media can contribute to this feeling of isolation, according to Blake.

“What we often see is the ‘acting’ of a family, which can make you feel more and more isolated.”

But few people post a photograph of an argument – you’ll likely see the grimaces on their faces before the meal and not the tears after the skirmish.

2 of 3 Social media can make some people feel even more isolated during celebrations like Christmas — Photo: Getty Images via BBC Social media can make some people feel even more isolated during celebrations like Christmas — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

But anonymous survey data suggest that turbulent family relationships are incredibly common.

Blake points to an American study that asked 633 middle-aged adults about their relationships with parents and children. In nearly a third of the relationships studied, there was little contact, although most people felt emotional ties, reporting good and bad feelings about them.

Among those with more regular contacts, many considered their relationships “conflicted” or “ambivalent.” Only 28 percent of parent-child ties were participatory and harmonious.

Another paper, published earlier this year, examined data from a huge longitudinal study in Germany trying to identify the incidence of family distancing. Researchers considered parents and children to be estranged if they were not in contact or had contact less than once a month, combined with low emotional closeness.

According to these criteria, about 20% of people suffered distance from their fathers and 9% suffered distance from their mothers.

Not all conflicts cause such deep breakups, but even small family quarrels can cause serious injuries – and some common causes are often present.

While any relationship has the potential for strain, family arguments often arise from conflicting interpretations of the past that even the slightest offhand comment can bring to mind.

And unlike friendships outside the clan, the emotional stakes are extraordinarily high.

“In families, there’s an almost primal feeling that my most important loyalty is being challenged – that my love is being challenged,” says Terri Apter, a UK-based psychologist and author of several books on tension in family relationships, including Difficult Mothers and The Sister Knot (“Difficult Mothers” and “The Sisters’ Knot”, in free translation).

“There is always the threat of reduced status in the family and loss of connection”, he points out.

The triggers that trigger these frustrations and the ways in which they are expressed will naturally depend on where you are in the family tree.

A parent may still believe that they have the authority to give advice to an adult child—whether it’s about their appearance, career decisions, or romantic relationships. But your well-meaning comments can remind your child of constant unfair criticism in adolescence.

Among siblings, however, there can be rivalry in terms of who receives more parental attention or who feels more dominant.

A snappy comment from an older brother might give the impression that he still thinks he knows it all, or the younger sister’s sullenness might be a sign that she’s “playing theater” to be the center of attention.

3 of 3 Even light family arguments can damage relationships – and sometimes the effects can be long lasting — Photo: Getty Images via BBC Even light family arguments can damage relationships – and sometimes the effects can be long lasting — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

If you were experiencing these cases as isolated events, you might look at them very differently.

Your brother’s own advice might sound a little irritating, but you could see that he meant well. And maybe you could believe that your sister’s tantrum is an isolated case, motivated by a bad day.

But with your family history, the slightest memory of past resentment can make you feel trapped in an eternal Groundhog Day, where past faults keep repeating in an endless cycle.

“It doesn’t take much to awaken patterns in the present that seemed uncomfortable in the past,” Apter says.

“And the fact that you don’t specifically enjoy your own reactions to this behavior can cause tension and discomfort.”

How to face family cultures

Interacting with your partner’s family brings its own set of challenges, according to Apter – as one family’s rules of behavior can be very different from another.

Some actions—such as who volunteers to do the dishes or how you treat various relatives—may be overlooked, and what is friendly banter in one household may sound like an insult in another.

In some ways, joining another family is like learning to live in a foreign country. It will take time to translate your behaviors and expressions into a language you can understand.

As a result, simple gestures can be lost in “translation”, generating conflicts that can multiply over time.

If unavoidable conflicts cause you or your relatives to take offense and your partner doesn’t take your side, the pain only increases.

It may be that, after living the family script for so long, your partner simply cannot understand your point of view, or – due to accepted roles in the family – he feels unable to intervene, but that doesn’t make the problem any more easy to support.

You may feel totally abandoned in this uncharted territory.

“Treachery is often not a very harsh word [para descrever] these circumstances,” says Apter.

She points out that many disagreements are often not expressed verbally.

“Sometimes you feel like you don’t have a voice. And that creates a feeling of great discomfort and discontent – that you can’t be yourself, or act spontaneously.”

It may take a miracle to resolve all family tensions at Christmas, but Apter suggests some measures to ease the tensions.

One positive change might be to avoid alcohol.

“Sometimes people drink a lot, hoping it will help them withstand the tensions. But often drinking makes them less able to moderate and contextualize their irritation.”

You can also deviate from your expectations about the event. In many cases, our own fear of tensions and the desire for the “perfect” day can increase our stress levels, which increases the possibility of arguments.

“You have what psychologists would call high arousal, which makes you hypervigilant about certain risks,” Apter explains. “Therefore, the pressure for it to be a ‘good’ event can contribute to the event being very bad.”

Therefore, it may be healthier to accept that some disagreement is inevitable, but that it doesn’t need to “ruin” the event.

“If you can get to the point where you can resolve an argument easily, that will help a lot.”

As part of this more accepting behavior, you can be more understanding with yourself when you feel angry or worried and give yourself the space you need for self-care.

“You may find that you need time alone, perhaps in another area of ​​the house or outside, where you can breathe and regain your own identity,” advises Apter.

Learning that way of thinking can be very important this year as many families around the world are coming together after more than a year of forced separation and lockdowns caused by the pandemic.

“Expectations may be even higher because we missed Christmas last year and there may be a little forgetfulness that [a reunião] can be uncomfortable,” says Apter.

Finally, remember that there is no such thing as a perfect family and there will be no perfection at Christmas – nor at Diwali, Hanukkah, Chinese New Year or any other celebratory gathering. But acknowledging our faults and those of others and the potential for discord can, ironically, help us to have a more relaxed celebration.