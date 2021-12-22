why New York is suffering from rodent invasion







Residents blame new gastronomic dynamics, with open-air restaurants due to anti-covid measures, for infestation Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Diem Boyd was sitting outside a restaurant in New York’s upscale Greenwich Village neighborhood in September when a family of rats walked over his feet.

“In seconds, everyone jumped off their chairs,” she says. “We lost our appetite.”

Everyone in New York has a similar story to tell, he adds.

“We have a total and utter explosion of rats.”

“You can see them when you go out at night,” agrees Deborah Gonzalez, who, like Diem, lives on the Lower East Side, another upscale neighborhood in Manhattan.

“When you walk this block, you see them running back and forth.”

There are no precise estimates, but calls to New York City’s rodent complaints hotline have increased this year, 15% above pre-pandemic levels.

“Obviously New York has always had rats”, says Marcell Rocha, who also lives in the neighborhood, but now “they are bigger and more daring, they jump on you. They do gymnastics, they do somersaults”.





Diem, Marcell and Deborah criticize how restaurants have taken over the streets of their neighborhood Photo: BBC News Brazil

But then what has changed?

Diem, Deborah and Marcell blame the new gastronomic dynamic that swept the city during the pandemic: Due to measures against covid, restaurants have been encouraging customers to eat outside.

Hundreds of New York streets have outdoor seating—usually on both sides, completely altering the cityscape.

Currently, there are more than 11,000 new open-air restaurants.

Some of these new places are little more than a tent and scattered chairs, others are sturdy structures with floors, magic lights, flower pots and electric heaters.





Outdoor seating multiplied in New York Photo: BBC News Brazil

Diem, Deborah and Marcell say this new dynamic encourages the accumulation of “foot-tall” piles of garbage bags at the edge of streets and provides the perfect hiding place for rats.

However, these places have proved very popular with customers over the past year and a half.

Too popular, actually, in the opinion of locals.

“This is hell on earth due to the crowd and the noise,” says Marcell. The Lower East Side has always been a lively neighborhood, but last summer it felt “like I lived at a festival,” he explains.

At the start of the pandemic, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio launched an “open-eating” scheme. It was part of a broader vision of a city less dominated by traffic and more focused on its residents and visitors. But most of all, it provided a “light at the end of the tunnel” for the hospitality industry.





Residents are concerned that the outdoor dining craze is creating access problems and increasing litter Photo: BBC News Brazil

And while the initial permission to create outdoor eating areas was a temporary emergency measure against the pandemic, in late 2020 the mayor announced that he wanted to make them permanent, even as indoor dining began to resume.

“Open Restaurants was a great and bold experience to support a vital industry and reimagine our public space — and it worked,” said Bill de Blasio.

“As we begin a long-term recovery, we are proud to extend and expand this effort to keep New York City the most vibrant in the world.”

The City Council — the elected body that administers New York’s affairs — is now in the process of debating and voting on the removal of zoning regulations that limit outdoor dining.

This move angered Diem, Marcell and Deborah. They say no proper assessment has been made of the impact outdoor restaurants are having. And they, along with more than a dozen other residents, initiated legal action to try to force the city to take a closer look at the effect that such a permanent expansion of food and socialization will have.

“That wasn’t the plan,” says Deborah.

She adds that when the emergency scheme was launched, residents supported it, knowing it would help a struggling hospitality industry.

But now they feel their opinions are being ignored.





Some residents are calling for a review of the impact of outdoor dining Photo: BBC News Brazil

She says the rats, crowds, vomit and dirt are disturbing, but she also worries about elderly residents trying to walk on busy sidewalks.

Firefighters need to slow down to pass through streets with bars and sidewalk tables.

Others raised similar concerns, and in May, the New York Fire Department tweeted that open-air restaurants delayed the arrival of a fire at a Chinese restaurant in midtown Manhattan.

That’s why residents of Chinatown to Queens, from Brooklyn to Greenwich Village, are now calling for a review of the impact of outdoor dining.

Some say this is fundamentally altering the character of neighborhoods that were once not dominated by noisy nightlife; in other areas, it is exacerbating existing problems.

And now, with the arrival of winter, outdoor structures have taken on new shapes, like plastic roofs, countering the idea of ​​offering a more ventilated dining space.

Not to mention that many of them ended up abandoned and graffiti.

“It’s like a favela,” says Diem.

But not everyone sees it that way.

Jacob Siwak, head chef and owner of the Italian restaurant Forsythia, across the street from Deborah’s home, finds criticism of the outdoor dining scheme irritating.

“It’s just insane to me that people are focusing on these minutiae, which can be negative, when there are so many good points,” he says.





Siwak, head chef and owner of Forsythia, says the scheme offers huge advantages Photo: BBC News Brazil

Siwak says he is sure his restaurant has added value to the entire block. “And it allows me to employ more people. I have a lot of people on staff who I can pay a salary commensurate with New York’s cost of living.

He points out that there are rules for the construction of outdoor structures and believes that concerns about the passage of emergency vehicles are “invalid”.

Siwak admits, however, that New York has problems with garbage collection, but says it’s not the restaurants’ fault.





“We use ceramic plates, linen napkins, cutlery. We are not accumulating garbage,” he says.

Contrary to residents’ arguments, Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, says making the outdoor dining scheme permanent could be the catalyst the city needs to tackle the chronic problem of garbage collection.

New Yorkers’ trash is mostly left on the streetside in black plastic bags to be collected by public or private collectors — depending on whether it’s household or commercial waste — a system that has been disrupted by the pandemic.

Rigie agrees that the system needs improvement, but says it shouldn’t interfere with outdoor dining.

“The reality now is that restaurants and the food public have a taste for outdoor dining and they love it. There is a demand to make it permanent.”

But the current temporary program — created at the height of the crisis — is not becoming permanent.

Instead, a new set of standards and regulations is being drafted to address many of the concerns of residents, including sanitation practices; noise at night; and what activities are allowed, he says.





Restaurant and bar owners say outdoor structures allowed them to keep more people working during the pandemic Photo: BBC News Brazil

“Are people going to have different opinions about whether or not they have different types of street activities? Of course. New York is a big, complex place with many competing uses for public space,” he says.

The city says the key principles of the new program will be accessibility, appearance — including cleanliness, equity — allowing all neighborhoods to participate, ensuring that restaurants operate in neighborhood and safety rules, including access for emergency vehicles.

The Department of Transportation, which will oversee the permanent program, and the Department of Planning have launched a consultation asking New Yorkers how they think these goals can best be achieved.

“The incredible success of outdoor dining shows how we can re-imagine our urban landscape to better serve our neighborhoods,” said Department of Transportation Commissioner Hank Gutman.

Gutman says he will consult with the public to “draw guidelines” that will increase accessibility and safety and address issues such as noise, hours of operation and sanitation.

But many residents remain deeply skeptical. They argue that the consultation will not reach many parts of the community, especially those that are not active online. And they add that the scheme has been poorly policed ​​and fear the same will happen when it becomes permanent.





Outdoor dining is on both sides of NYC streets Photo: BBC News Brazil

Even as stricter conditions are agreed and enforced, residents are suspicious of the forces at play behind the scheme.

“It’s not about retaking any more,” says Diem. “Doubling restaurant capacity by allowing free street use means owners are receiving the largest public good ownership in New York City history.”

This can drive up rents and, as a result, favor bars and restaurants over other small businesses, he adds, further undermining the character of many neighborhoods.

“Ultimately, our argument is that, in addition to being a danger to public health at all levels,” says Diem. “It’s for developers and homeowners to benefit at the expense of ordinary New Yorkers.”

