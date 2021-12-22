Will Brazilian companies’ dividends increase in 2022? – Money Times

The discharge of basic interest rate it increases the cost of debt and financing, in addition to weakening demand, causing companies’ profits to decline.

But the bank Inter said in a report that listed companies, references in the sector, can gain market share, increasing profit – which would result in a greater distribution of dividends in 2022.

“From the Selic side, the market also signals that the interest rate should return to lower levels after inflation is controlled”, commented the institution.

For Inter, there are companies who can afford dividend yield above the Selic for next year.

“These companies still have the possibility of presenting capital gains, which would be additional profitability”, says an excerpt of the report signed by Rafaela Vitória, Gabriela Joubert, Matheus Amaral, Daniel Arruda, Rafael Winalda, Breno Francis de Paula, Henrique Abras and Manuela Granja.

See what the group of analysts said about the prospects for paying dividends in 2022 by sector:

Steel and mining

For Inter, expectations for 2022 in steel and mining remain positive, with companies like OK (VALLEY3) and CSN (CSNA3).

“Mining is still in a comfortable situation, with strong cash generation and keeping its plans to generate value via distribution of earnings or share buybacks”, he says.

The bank considers that the record levels observed in 2021 should not be expected, as iron ore prices should undergo corrections from the current level.

Inter also sees the influence of Chinese demand for the commodity, which should be mitigated, “due to the slower pace of steel production in the country”, despite the return of some stimulus in the Asian country.

Oil and gas

Inter highlights the trajectory of Petrobras (PETR4) as a dividend payer, “one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers, which since the change in management has shown positive results”.

The company, which in 2015 reported gross debt of more than $126 billion, in the third quarter of this year managed to reach its goal of reducing its leverage to below $60 billion.

The objective, reached 15 months ahead of plan, was possible through strong cash generation and divestments in its non-core businesses, recall the bank’s analysts.

“These initiatives make it possible to fulfill its strategic plan, which suggests a distribution of around US$65 billion in dividends over the next five years (assuming a Brent barrel price of US$55).”

Inter says that, for comparison purposes, the company currently has a market cap of about US$ 70 billion, which would imply a return on the capital invested by the shareholder, just in dividends, in just five years.

Banks

Inter said it expects that in 2022, as banks regain their capital levels, higher payouts can be paid.

“There is a challenge of increasing delinquency for next year and deceleration of credit growth, especially in retail with the high interest rates”, he ponders.

Despite this, the sector should continue to stand out among the largest payers of dividends, as a result of an industry with high levels of profitability compared to global peers, due to the still high banking concentration, high interest rate and consequently higher spreads sector, says the bank.

Electric

According to the Inter, companies linked to hydroelectric generation saw a drop in profitability, pressured by the lower availability of water. Companies with thermal plants, on the other hand, saw a greater volume shipped throughout the year, he says.

“We understand that this situation should be reversed in 2022, mainly with an improvement in the wet season”, says the bank in a report.

Inter says that, in distribution, there was a growth in volume, which unfolds into an increase in revenue. “However, with stagnant economic growth and a slowdown in commodities, 2022 could be a more challenging year.”

Refrigerators

According to Inter, for 2022 the adverse scenario for the slaughterhouse sector remains, given that the loss of the population’s purchasing power, which was already increasing in 2021, “will receive increases in the uncertainties of the upcoming election period, the which will harm the profitability of the domestic market”.

The bank says that the recent suspension of the Chinese embargo contributes to the sector, “however the gradual return of domestic pork production in China may reduce its demand for proteins, which tends to reduce the year’s revenue for exporting companies”.

In the United States, says Inter, the trend is that the exceptional consumption that was seen in 2021 does not transcend with the same power and return to values ​​similar to the pre-pandemic scenario.

“In general, the uncertainties of 2022 regarding the macroeconomic situation, mixed with the natural phenomena of livestock and the relationship with the China, bring a milder year for the sector”.

Inter Inter comments that the payment of dividends for next year will depend on the strategies of the companies and management in a still challenging scenario.

