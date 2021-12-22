Will INSS retirement have a new value from 2022? See preview

In the last balance released by the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) was projected at around 10.04% this year. This indicates that, for 2022, the minimum wage will have a correction greater than expected. With that, the insured of the National Institute of Social Security – INSS will also have readjustment next year.

The change in the minimum wage forecast will also directly affect the INSS floor and ceiling. The estimate, therefore, is BRL 1,210.00, which causes an extra expense for the federal government. For every R$1 real that increases in the minimum wage, the government spends an extra R$350 million.

Currently, the maximum value of the INSS ceiling is BRL 6,433.57 and, with the adjustment based on this projection, it would change to BRL 7,079.50 in the next year. Only on January 11, 2022, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics – IBGE will present the official index. There is, at least for the moment, no perspective of variation in the value if we analyze it based on the INPC projection.

Compared to the latest projection, the increase was 1.64 percentage points. Also because, in the month of September, the numbers revealed a projection of 8.4%. There is a probability that the INPC will continue to show an increase in December, as it did in November.