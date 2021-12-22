Will you be left out of the Ibovespa? BB estimates a 30% increase for the index in 2022 – Money Times

As much as the prospects for next year are the worst possible, the BB Investments predicts that the Ibovespa reaches 137,000 points, an increase of around 30%, considering the last closing.

According to the broker, after the sharp drop this year, there is room for the index to advance in 2022, reflecting a still favorable micro scenario, with companies delivering good results, despite the slowdown in economic growth.

“Since there are many uncertainties about growth for the year that starts, which will still suffer from inflationary pressure and double-digit interest rates, this score tends to be revised as the results of companies are released, as well as for refinement of our view on discount rates”, he argues.

To make matters worse, global liquidity, which is still high, could be reduced, and the effect of higher interest rates in the North American market will result in a migration of resources abroad, a movement that will put additional pressure on our Stock Exchange.

Despite the regrets…

BB states that as much as the tone suggests caution in the first half of 2022, the discount level of companies in Brazil cannot be disregarded.

“Currently, the Ibovespa operates in the range of 2 standard deviations below the historical average of the price/earnings ratio”, he calculates.

In addition, apparently, the evolution of the immunization process in Brazil suggests that the country tends to have less intense mobility reduction impacts than what is seen in Europe, he predicts.

Commodities, good time (but only in the 2nd semester)

According to BB, companies linked to commodities will have a better scenario in terms of cash generation.

“More cyclical sectors are excessively discounted and should only respond positively from the second half of the year, if the prospects for next year indicate good winds”, he completes.

For the sector, the bets are on OK (VALLEY3), CSN (CSNA3) and Gerdau (GGBR4).