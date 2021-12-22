Will you be the first Brazilian winner of Powerbal’s R$2 billion prize?

Everyone has heard about the US lotteries and the incredible prizes that have been handed out over time. THE powerball is one of the most popular lotteries in the world and any one of us has dreamed at least once of winning the big jackpot!

This week the lottery United States Powerball will draw a prize of 378 million dollars (more of BRL 2 billion), on the night of Wednesday, December 22nd. The only way anyone can win a jackpot like that is by playing the Powerball lottery!

Fortunately, you also have the chance to win by purchasing your Powerball tickets online at TheLotter.com.

“Millions of people from all over the world buy their lottery tickets on our website,” says Adrian Cooremans, spokesperson for TheLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.

How TheLotter works

THE TheLotter is a global lottery ticketing service that uses local agents in the United States and other countries to purchase official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers worldwide. For this service, the company adds a small fee to the price of tickets, and therefore the TheLotter does not charge commissions for prizes won by users, regardless of their value.

For US lotteries, TheLotter offers the opportunity to play with a single line per a price below $5.

4 steps to play for the $378 million prize pool

1. Go to page of powerball at TheLotter

2. Choose the number of lines you want to play

3. Choose your lucky numbers

4. Confirm your purchase

What happens when you win?

After the draws, the TheLotter publishes the winning numbers on the results page. When you win a lottery prize at TheLotter, the amount is transferred to your account. If luck has smiled on you with a big prize, the company will cover your trip to receive it in person.

Can foreigners really win American lottery prizes outside of the United States?

During the last few years we have paid more than $100 million in prizes to more than 6 million winners worldwide. The most surprising stories are of a woman from Panama and a man from Iraq – they both won huge lottery jackpots by buying their tickets online at TheLotter.

Despite being retired, AD continued to work to support her children. She purchased official lottery tickets online in July 2017 and ended up winning the prize of $30 million of the Florida Lotto jackpot..

MM, who lives in Baghdad, bought tickets to the Oregon Megabucks lottery in August 2015 and won a jackpot of $6.4 million. The value gained by the Iraqi was so special that it was reported in the media around the world. Everyone saw that it is perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by purchasing official lottery tickets online at TheLotter.

When is the next draw?

the next award of $378 Million Powerball will be drawn this wednesday night, and anyone can buy their official tickets at the TheLotter.com, without leaving home.

The sale will be open on the website until one hour before the draw, to ensure that you never miss your opportunity to participate.

Remember that the chances of a Brazilian winning this jackpot are exactly the same as someone playing in the United States.

Good luck, and play responsibly!

TheLotter.com is operated by Lotto Direct Limited, a company licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority (License: MGA/CRP/402/2017 issued on 01/08/2018). The service is for adults only. Gambling can be harmful if left unchecked. Please play responsibly. For more information, visit the Malta Responsible Gaming Foundation: www.rgf.org.mt