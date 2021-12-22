William Bonner delivers success in Croatia with Avenida Brasil · TV News

William Bonner became a novelist during the Jornal Nacional this Tuesday (21). Right after reporting to mark the 70th anniversary of the telenovela in Brazil, the anchor stated that he has followed serials since he was a child and told an unusual episode: he drew attention in Croatia for meeting actors from Avenida Brasil (2012), one of Globo’s biggest hits.

“Those who are at home might not imagine that we doing journalism can be a soap opera. I’ve been a soap opera since I was a child, I’ve seen all these soap operas and even some that didn’t appear in the report. It was good to see actors who are no longer with us, from characters like Brothers Courage [1970]”, said the journalist.

Afterwards, the presenter recalled an unusual situation that occurred in Europe. “I was in Croatia with a group of friends and I went into a restaurant. At a certain point they asked where we were from. The group, by identifying itself as Brazilian, produced a frisson, because the staff [da Croácia] was following Avenida Brasil.”

I used to make selfies with artists, I love meeting artists. I had a cell phone full of photos with artists and I had all the actors on Avenida Brasil. I pulled out my cell phone and a waitress, when she saw that, snatched it out of my hand and ran off to show it to everyone. Guys, in Croatia!

Renata Vasconcellos enjoyed Bonner’s story, as did the viewers of Jornal Nacional. This Tuesday, Globo airs the special 70 Anos Esta Noite, which pays tribute to the many plots that marked Brazilian TV.

Check out some reactions to Bonner’s comments:

I didn’t know I needed Bonner soap opera and fanboy but I SUPER NEEDED IT!!! #National Journalhttps://t.co/YVVIXMFI9M — M y ^ (@mxsrch) December 22, 2021

Renatinha paying attention to Bonner’s noveleiro story..Lindaaa 💖💖💖 #JNhttps://t.co/BSLfS2D04S — JÔ..Attentive & Vigilante 👀 (@JValeVasc) December 22, 2021

Bonner representing our soap opera community amooo https://t.co/1qNEyyvoEV — iasmin (@concvax) December 22, 2021

Simply William Bonner novel! He gave the lyrics about the phenomenon Avenida Brasil in #National Journal! That moment was perfect! pic.twitter.com/l6wB2QzYHm — Agsonn Almeida (@Agsonn1) December 22, 2021

