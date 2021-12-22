With blackout, SUS ignores discharge of hospitalizations

The data blackout after the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s systems has prevented, for more than ten days, the SUS (Unified Health System) from having real-time information about the growing curve in the search for people to hospitals across the country with symptoms flu.

According to sources heard by UOL, the lack of information decisively affects the evaluation of how not only covid-19 is behaving, but also the flu — which has generated a high number of hospitalizations in many states.

Without them, SUS delays its power of responses amid the circulation of two viruses at the same time—which often cause similar symptoms in those infected.

In addition to data on visits to hospitals and admissions, states also report instability in the notifications of cases and deaths by covid, in addition to the progress of the vaccination campaign during this period. The ministry’s websites and ConnectSUS went offline on December 10th.

When contacted, the Ministry of Health stated that it “acts with agility to restore all impacted platforms as soon as possible”.

Late yesterday afternoon, the ministry informed the press that “e-SUS Notifica has been reinstated” — it is the system that records cases and deaths as a result of covid. In note to the UOL, the folder said that access to Sivep-Influenza —from influenza surveillance— “is normalized” (read below). Health professionals and experts, however, say there are still serious problems in both cases.

“Without the data, we don’t know if the SRAG cases [Síndrome Respiratória Aguda Grave] are increasing and if these cases are covid or influenza [gripe]”, says Isaac Schrarstzhaupt, data analyst and coordinator at the Covid-19 Analysis Network.