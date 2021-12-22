With blackout, SUS ignores discharge of hospitalizations

The data blackout after the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s systems has prevented, for more than ten days, the SUS (Unified Health System) from having real-time information about the growing curve in the search for people to hospitals across the country with symptoms flu.
According to sources heard by UOL, the lack of information decisively affects the evaluation of how not only covid-19 is behaving, but also the flu — which has generated a high number of hospitalizations in many states.
Without them, SUS delays its power of responses amid the circulation of two viruses at the same time—which often cause similar symptoms in those infected.
In addition to data on visits to hospitals and admissions, states also report instability in the notifications of cases and deaths by covid, in addition to the progress of the vaccination campaign during this period. The ministry’s websites and ConnectSUS went offline on December 10th.
When contacted, the Ministry of Health stated that it “acts with agility to restore all impacted platforms as soon as possible”.
Late yesterday afternoon, the ministry informed the press that “e-SUS Notifica has been reinstated” — it is the system that records cases and deaths as a result of covid. In note to the UOL, the folder said that access to Sivep-Influenza —from influenza surveillance— “is normalized” (read below). Health professionals and experts, however, say there are still serious problems in both cases.
“Without the data, we don’t know if the SRAG cases [Síndrome Respiratória Aguda Grave] are increasing and if these cases are covid or influenza [gripe]”, says Isaac Schrarstzhaupt, data analyst and coordinator at the Covid-19 Analysis Network.
Without complete data, official publications on flu, covid-19 and hospitalizations for SRAG were also affected. An example is the weekly bulletin of covid-19, produced by the Ministry of Health, which had its last version published on the 4th.
Schrarstzhaupt says that the last update of Sivep-Gripe took place on December 1st. Sivep stands for Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System. It was created in 2000 to monitor the influenza virus in the country, based on a surveillance network.
“Sivep has a delay with the data, as they take time to type. To predict scenarios, there is nowcasting by Infogripe [plataforma da Fiocruz] trying to make up for this delay. The last bulletin they managed to produce was the epidemiological week 48 [entre 28/11 e 4/12]”, account.
Since then, there is no way to know if there are curves growing or falling from covid, for example.
We only have consolidated data with the State Health Departments, and even so some have not sent data for a few days. They are the ones who can indicate if we are starting a wave of mixed covid in this influenza epidemic.”
Isaac Schrarstzhaupt, coordinator at the Covid-19 Analysis Network
Secretaries charge resumption
In a note to the report, Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) confirmed that the attack “strongly impacted the monitoring of the two epidemics [covid-19 e influenza H3N2].”
According to the agency, in the first days after the attack, the Sivep-Influenza system was paralyzed and cases of SRAG could not be notified — whether caused by the coronavirus, influenza or other respiratory viruses.
Mild cases of influenza are only monitored in sentinel units, where this is also the system used. The system feeding has already been resumed, but the access of the states to the information through the API has not yet been resumed.”
Conass, in a note dated December 20th
THE API it is a kind of virtual tunnel through which data passes between two computerized systems, automatically. Without it, states need to download data manually, in archive .CSV (Excel spreadsheet), for example.
“Conass is constantly demanding in relation to the reestablishment of e-SUS Notifica and ConnectSUS”, concludes the text.
In response to complaints from Conass and specialists, the Ministry of Health claimed, in a note sent to the UOL at around 5:30 pm yesterday, that “e-SUS Notifica has been re-established and access to Sivep-Gripe APIs has been normalized since last Friday (17)”.
“The availability of accesses is carried out by the Health Surveillance Department for the states”, says the text.
However, Isaac Schrarstzhaupt said last night that access to e-SUS for external users remains down. “Now the states that depended on e-SUS to notify will still have a job to play the 11 dammed days,” he says. “I still don’t have any access.”
High is perceived by the country
The data blackout occurs at a time when Brazilian states and physicians report an increase in the number of patients searching for hospital services.
Isaac also points out that graphs produced by a survey that the University of Maryland in partnership with Facebook signal, in real time, an increase in records of people with flu-like symptoms.
“In this research, people respond if they have symptoms, and we saw that there are several states where people are responding that they have fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. It’s adjacent, indicative data, which should go hand in hand with robust testing data and hospitalizations. But they indicate that there may be an increase [de casos]”, points out.
Doctors in the country also reported to the UOL an intense increase in the demand for patients in emergency rooms, and suggest that this is occurring especially due to the advance of influenza.
“The reports of cases of flu syndrome are only increasing. In the WhatsApp groups, several doctors are complaining about the high volume of consultations with patients with flu conditions and yet there is no official position or a resolution from the Ministry of Health. what happens is that we are left to our own devices”, says Bruno Ishigami, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Oswaldo Cruz, in Recife.
As a health professional, my impression is that federal government authorities do not care about the health of the population. On the contrary, they continue to feed and encourage deniers and show no coordinated action to improve our current situation.”
Bruno Ishigami, infectious disease
In Porto Velho, the situation is similar in public and private hospitals. “The number of patients seeking the hospital is much higher than in other years, most of them with fever. The number of visits is equal to the peak of the covid here,” says infectious diseases specialist Lourdes Borzacov.
In Maceió, health professionals are also aware of the discharge. “We have received many patients with flu conditions, some requiring hospitalization. I have three hospitalized: one with covid and two with influenza”, says Artur Gomes Neto, director of Santa Casa. “You can’t be too careful.”
The Covid Observatory warned, in a statement, having noticed that the “number of hospitalizations of suspected covid-19 cases in the city of São Paulo has grown rapidly since the beginning of December”. However, the text says, “so far, it is not possible to say, with certainty, which infectious agent is responsible for this marked increase in hospitalizations.”
According to the text, three hypotheses “seem the most plausible:
- We are facing a new rise in cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, this time predominantly caused by the omicron variant;
- We are facing an epidemic of influenza A (H3N2, Darwin lineage), as observed in Rio de Janeiro;
- Finally, we are in a scenario of combining the effects of the circulation of these two viruses.”