With characteristics desired by Palmeiras, defender David Martínez is consulted by the club

After the unsuccessful hiring of Huerta, Palmeiras continues in the market in search of a defender with the same characteristics as the Chilean. According to OUR LECTURE, David Martínez, from River Plate, is seen as an option and, therefore, was the target of consultations by the alviverde team.

The player belongs to Defensa y Justícia and is on loan at River until the end of the season. Each of the clubs holds 50% of the economic rights of the 23-year-old athlete. The contract with Millionaires does not provide for a purchase option, that is, at the end of the bond, if there is no agreement between the parties, the defender will leave the team – despite coach Marcelo Gallardo’s desire to keep him in the squad.

Thus, Martínez attracted the eyes of Palmeiras, which, so far, has only held an informal consultation to assess the feasibility of the business. However, the team is not the only one interested. According to the NP, European clubs also watch the defender closely.

On the athlete’s side, going to Verdão is seen as something beneficial to his career, due to the size of the club and Verdão’s leading role in South America in recent years, winning two Libertadores in 2021.

Martínez enters the profile sought by the board of directors of Palmeiras. Young, left-handed and with a good ball, he has the same characteristics as Huerta, who hit Alviverde, but, as he did not pass the medical exams, he had to return to the Universidad Católica.