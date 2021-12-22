With great sympathy, dog helps unload car with supermarket purchases

A dog from Georgetown, Ohio, USA, went viral on the internet after his tutor filmed an extremely cute attitude of his.

When he gets home with his groceries, the dog goes to the door and helps carry the bags inside. The video is from July 2017.

The dog is taking a bag with his mouth. (Photo: Reproduction/Youtube ViralHog)

The dog has a lot of fun at work, while one of the tutors remains beside the car and helps the dog hold the bag with her teeth, the other stays inside and keeps the bags that the animal carried with great sympathy.

The dog is carrying the bag. (Photo: Reproduction/Youtube ViralHog)

“He has the basics, we started to receive newspapers, mail, grocery stores and much more. He cannot be trusted to carry any meat, but he is a sweet dog and loves to help. We’ll also give you a present later,” one of them told ViralHog.

The dog stole a bag of meat. (Photo: Reproduction/Youtube ViralHog)

According to the owner, the dog already had this habit of carrying objects, but as he is very curious, he started to help with more items beyond the basics.

Check out the video:

