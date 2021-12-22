With the advancement of omicron, WHO asks families to cancel Christmas parties

São Paulo – Faced with the explosion of covid-19 cases caused by the omicron variant in various parts of the world, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, asked this Tuesday (21) for families to cancel the Christmas celebrations. “We all want to spend time with family and friends. But a canceled event is better than a canceled life,” said Adhanom. “It’s better to celebrate later than celebrate now and cry later.”

He again warned that the omicron spreads much faster than the delta variant. In this scenario, the holiday season can decisively contribute to the dissemination of the new strain. In particular, people who have not yet taken the booster dose may be more vulnerable.

The new variant is able to escape the protection provided by two doses of vaccines, or by the single-dose immunizer, according to recent studies. The WHO even warns of the risk of people who recovered from covid-19 being reinfected by omicron.

In this sense, the chief scientist of the WHO, Soumya Swaminathan, today returned to the mistake of considering the omicron a “milder” variant of the new coronavirus. “It is unwise to think that this is a mild variant that will not cause serious illness. With the number of patients increasing, all health systems will come under pressure.”

Once again, the WHO director stated that, by 2022, the organization “will be committed to doing everything possible to end the pandemic”. And that, for that, it is necessary to expand access to vaccines in all countries. “If we want to end the pandemic next year, we must end the inequality in vaccination, ensuring that 70% of the population in all countries is vaccinated by the middle of next year,” said Adhanom.

Ômicron dominant

In the United States, omicron is already the dominant variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The new strain caused 73 percent of new cases reported last week, according to federal health officials. In these few days, the omicron contamination increased by almost six times.

The agency also informed that, in some regions, such as in the state of New York, the rates of infection by the strain reach about 90% of new cases. The same is happening in the Midwest and Northeast regions of the country.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said today that these numbers are “not surprising.” This is because the behavior of the omicron has been equivalent in other countries. In the United Kingdom, Denmark and Portugal, for example, health authorities point out that the cases registered by the new strain double every two or three days.

On Monday (20), the United States officially registered the first death by omicron. The man was a Texas resident and unvaccinated. He was about 50 years old, and he also suffered from other illnesses. In addition, he had previously tested positive for covid-19, according to local agencies.

Covid in Brazil

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Brazil registered over 75 deaths by covid-19. However, communication problems with the Ministry of Health persist. The folder attributes the instability in the system to hacker attacks that would have occurred more than 10 days ago. The numbers, therefore, are outdated. Bahia, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima, São Paulo and Tocantins were unable to update their numbers. With the partial deletion of data, the total number of confirmed deaths reached 617,948.

Under these conditions of uncertainty about information, regional authorities confirmed 3,621 new cases in the same period. Data collection is carried out by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). The official registered cases follow around 22.2 million (22,219,477) since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.