Without data from 6 states, Brazil has 86 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil registered today 86 deaths as a result of covid-19. However, the number, obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, did not have data from six states.

The reason why the units have not released their numbers or only partially informed them is the instability in the Ministry of Health’s systems, a consequence of the hacker attack that took place a week ago.

Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Tocantins did not report anything. Bahia, Pernambuco and Roraima only partially updated their numbers.

Acre, Minas Gerais and Sergipe had no deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of fatal victims of the disease reached 617,991 today and the moving average of deaths was 124. The figure is below 150 for six days in a row.

Among the states that have updated numbers, there are eight on a downward trend, five on stability and seven states and the Federal District on the rise.

The North region is the only one in an accelerating trend, with a variation of 18%. The Midwest (-61%), Southeast (-43%) and South (-22%) regions are in decline. The Northeast (-13%) is on a stable trend. Brazil shows, in general, a downward trend (-32%).

As of 20:00 yesterday, 3,844 new cases were registered, which brought the moving average of positive tests to 3,320 and the total number of diagnoses of the disease to 22,217,540.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (0%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-40%)

Rio de Janeiro: data affected by the blackout

São Paulo: data affected by the blackout

North region

Amazon: stable (-14%)

Roraima: high (43%) *data partially updated

Tocantins: data affected by the blackout

Northeast region

Bahia: fall (-24%) *data partially updated

Paraíba: data affected by the blackout

Pernambuco: stable (5%) *data partially updated

Rio Grande do Norte: high (170%)

Midwest region

Federal District: discharge (91%)

Goiás: data affected by the blackout

Mato Grosso do Sul: data affected by the blackout

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-18%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-38%)

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.