Workers are entitled to FGTS profit; see how to consult and receive the benefit

Did you know that there will be a transfer of 96% of the earnings from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) of 2020? Recently, the Federal Government announced this benefit, which will be aimed at workers who have active accounts. Even the withdrawal is now available! Well, but we know that many doubts must be floating around out there. So stay with us and we will clarify.

First, if you want to know if you will receive this profit from the FGTS, know that, at the very least, you must have a formal contract. That’s because every month the employer deducts a percentage of the employee’s salary and deposits it in the fund’s account. Also, for every formal job, there is a different account, so the same person can have several.

Okay, but will I get it? The answer is simple: check your balance! In general, you can do this through a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. Thus, all you have to do is present your identity document and inform an employee of the agency about the fund’s data.

However, you can still consult through the FGTS application. There is still the internet Banking Cashier (only for bank customers), Call Center via telephone: 3004-1104 (available only for capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800-726-0104 (other cities).

When to withdraw the FGTS Profit?

Finally, we need to understand that workers with an account in the guarantee fund do not have free access to the values. In short, the idea is to maintain an emergency reserve for account holders. Thus, according to Caixa, it is only possible to redeem it in the following situations:

Retirement;

Person who is 70 years of age or older;

Dismissal without cause;

Closing of the company where the person works;

End of temporary contract;

Worker without a job for three years in a row or more;

Public calamity arising from natural events;

Purchase, liquidation or amortization of a home;

Death (worker’s heirs can withdraw);

Withdrawal-birthday (the redemption is made in the month of the worker’s birth, only for those who joined the modality, but the account cannot be reset).