Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will use Samsung’s 8.1” screen, says leak

Xiaomi has yet to confirm, but the event for the launch of its new smartphone Mix Fold 2 may occur in March 2022. Recently, the Chinese website IT Home released some details of the screen of the new device, based on online leaks, indicating that the successor to Mi Mix Fold will arrive with a flexible AMOLED screen from Samsung with ultra-thin glass (UTG) technology, a model that promises greater durability and flexibility.

As the leaks, Mix Fold 2 may keep some features of its predecessor, released only in China. This means that we will be able to see the same type of flexible 8.1-inch AMOLED display, but with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. IMEI certification under number 22061218C.

What’s New in Xiaomi Mix Fold 2?

You can see that we called the Oppo Find N size correct way back in July. Thus, you can expect next Xiaomi size to be what we showed below as well, 8.1″, although the upcoming Vivo size is now 8.03″. pic.twitter.com/lT7IA2MSnw — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 15, 2021

Among the upgrades cited in the leaks, Xiaomi’s new device may have a redesigned layout of its hinge. Although more details are still unknown, the Mix Fold 2 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, in addition to an updated version of the Xiaomi Surge C1 chip, released earlier this year.

It is also speculated that the new model will have a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. The front camera should come “under the display” (CUP), unveiled by Xiaomi in Mix 4, a possible trend for all folding devices.