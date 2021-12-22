Youth Veteran enters Grêmio’s crosshairs

Grêmio’s management is negotiating with a new target: right-back Michel Macedo, 31, who played for Juventude at Brasileirão 2021. The player had a relationship with Corinthians and would be free in the coming days.

The player’s manager, according to journalist João Batista Filho, had already given the floor to Juventude, to arrange the renewal. At Papo, he would earn no more than R$130,000, while Grêmio offered R$250,000 and won the dispute.

This may be one of the first players announced for 2022, maybe even before Christmas. In fact, this negotiation does not prevent the hiring of Orejuela, as the club needs two for the position, because Vanderson should leave and Rafinha has already left.

If Michel Macedo’s salary at Grêmio really is this, it’s quite high. He would receive more than striker Ferreira, for example, being also above Rodrigues and other names on the team. The management talks about lowering the sheet and it can bring an expensive reserve.

Michel Macedo played 31 games for Juventude, with three assists and no goals scored. All games were for Brasileirão 2021.

Revealed at the base of Botafogo, he still moved to Flamengo. He made his debut for the professionals of Almería, from Spain, played for Atlético-MG and returned to Europe. He also played for Las Palmas and in 2019 hit Corinthians, where he played 29 games in two years, with a goal scored.

The management had talked about bringing in three reinforcements before Christmas, Orejuela is very close and Michel Macedo seems to be too. Thus, they solve one of the team’s problems, the right side.

Image: Fernando Alves / Youth / Publicity / CP