YouTube in 2021: Platform lists content and video creators in this year’s TOP 10

This week, YouTube released the retrospective for the year 2021 on the platform and includes in the TOP 10 different rating categories, from celebrities to other content that conquered one of the ten prominent positions on the social network in recent months.
Among the categories revealed by the social network are: major creators, revelation creators, creators of shorts and the main music videos that were on the rise this year and cover different categories, including sertanejo, forró and funk, genres that stood out in the ranking this year.
In addition to the songs, YouTube also announced the standout creators on the service, listing famous names like Felipe Neto, owner of a channel with 43.4 million subscribers, and Virgínia Fonseca, digital influencer with 10 million subscribers and legion of fans on social media.
Other highlights from 2021 also include general knowledge channels like ‘Did You Know?’ — whose content is presented by Lukas Marques and Daniel Molo — and Podpah, a podcast that boasts a huge number of guests over the past twelve months and has as interviewers Igor Cavalari, o Igão, and Thiago Marques, o Mítica.