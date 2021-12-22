YouTube in 2021: Platform lists content and video creators in this year’s TOP 10

This week, YouTube released the retrospective for the year 2021 on the platform and includes in the TOP 10 different rating categories, from celebrities to other content that conquered one of the ten prominent positions on the social network in recent months.

Among the categories revealed by the social network are: major creators, revelation creators, creators of shorts and the main music videos that were on the rise this year and cover different categories, including sertanejo, forró and funk, genres that stood out in the ranking this year.