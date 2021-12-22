Yuri Alberto’s manager opens the game about a possible trip to Palmeiras

Forward Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, had his name linked to several clubs last week, including Palmeiras. The alviverde team, in fact, has already opened talks with Colorado to discuss the player. Last Tuesday, the athlete’s manager, André Cury, gave an interview to Jorge Nicola’s channel, spoke about the possible transfer, and also about the interest of European giants, such as Barcelona, ​​Liverpool and Milan.

“Yuri Alberto is a player that Europe likes a lot, for his style of play, warrior style and work. Off the field, he’s an extraordinary boy. It has the interest of some clubs, it has the interest of all these clubs mentioned (Barcelona, ​​Milan, Liverpool and Palmeiras) and more. It has the value that Internacional wants to negotiate the athlete, but I think he is still worth more for the player he is. We are here waiting for things to unfold, football is very dynamic. All clubs in Brazil are interested in Yuri, it’s not just Palmeiras”, he said.

André stressed that, even if the center forward remains at Inter, it won’t be easy to hold him in the window in June.

“From my experience, I would say that it is very difficult to hold Yuri Alberto after the July window. I think it will improve the European market, which has also been out of action for over a year and a half, there are three or four transfer windows without any major movement in Europe. But I also don’t see a problem with the player moving internally in the Brazilian market, as long as the fair price is paid, but sometimes someone doesn’t feel safe for this type of operation. We are there, working and waiting to see what will happen”, he added.

Another team that probed Yuri was Zenit, from Russia. With a bond until 2025, the Colorado board would have stipulated the amount of 20 million euros (R$128 million) to release it.

Since arriving at Inter, in August of last year, Yuri Alberto has played 84 matches and scored 30 goals, being one of the highlights of the last Brazilian Championship.