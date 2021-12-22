Zé de Abreu defends Ícaro Silva and counters Tiago Leifert | celebrities

Reproduction/Globe/Instagram Zé de Abreu replied Tiago Leifert

The controversy between Ícaro Silva and Tiago Leifert continues. After the publication of the former presenter of ‘Big Brother Brasil’ defending the reality and attacking the actor, who said that the program was “mediocre”, Zé de Abreu spoke out in defense of Ícaro and defended the soap operas on Globo.

In the publication on Twitter, Zé de Abreu said that long before the reality show, Globo’s soap operas earned much more money than ‘BBB’.

“Between Ícaro Silva and Tiago Leifert I keep fiction. The soap operas are the ones who give Globo money long before Tiago was born – and BBB too -. They always have been,” he said on Twitter.

Between Icaro Silva and Tiago Leifert I stay with fiction. Soap operas are the ones who give Globo money long before Tiago was born – and BBB too -. Always have been. And class A entertainment, so much so that they sell all over the world. Avenida Brasil yielded a billion, 150 countries and the BBB? — Zé de Abreu – PT (@zehdeabreu) December 22, 2021

He continued and compared the network’s greatest success with reality. “And class A entertainment, so much so that they sell all over the world. Avenida Brasil yielded a billion, 150 countries and the BBB?”, he said. He also didn’t like Tiago’s speech, who says that the program paid Ícaro Silva’s salary. “Thiago doesn’t even pay for his,” said the actor.

It all started on Monday night (20), when Ícaro Silva, who was on the line to participate in “BBB 22”, decided to give his opinion about the program on his Twitter profile. “Guys, respect my history, my trajectory, my hatred for mediocre entertainment and my repulsion for sharing a bathroom. Stop believing this absurd story that I would consider going to ‘Big Boster Brasil'”, wrote the boy on the social network .

It didn’t take long and the publication took on great proportions, followers of Icaros and fans of the reality show began to criticize him. “He’s an undeniably good and talented guy, but lazy for someone who thinks, in 2021, that the pinnacle of intellectuality is not having any contact with BBB,” wrote a user identified as Rafa.

He deleted the posts, but Tiago Leifert rescued one of the tweets and wrote a text on Instagram, defending ‘Big Brother Brasil’.

“However, your opinion about realities is not a constructive criticism, but just a gratuitous aggression to those who have never done you harm (in fact, not only did we not harm you, we probably paid your salary in the last one!)”, said Tiago Leifert.

“Thinking that what you do is superior is not based on facts, it’s really arrogance. No metric can support what you’ve written: neither audience, revenue, repercussion, relevance, etc. Only your personal taste is on your side in this one, but it is no longer personal when you write on the social network. Even if you delete it later. I also intend to delete this post here”, completed the former presenter of the reality show.

“My peace of mind was interrupted by a tweet by actor Ícaro Silva. Hi, Ícaro, I’m the former BBB presenter. I won’t try to change your opinion: you have full right to find any product “mediocre”. Just like me, for example. , I can say what I think of you: you are an excellent actor”, began the text.

“Respect our history, our teams and the entertainment we provide. If you really believe what you’ve written, you should be an adult and never again accept work from any company that promotes the entertainment you think is bad. How about that? What’s yours? plan for 2022? Any soap operas? Maybe it’s time to rethink, not mix with inferior products. Go steady and happy new year”, he completed the text.