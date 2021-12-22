‘Zé Delivery can become an app beyond the drink’, says the company’s CEO – Link

Like other delivery apps, the beverage delivery platform Ze Delivery has been surfing the good moment in the sector, serving those who are thirsty for a “cold” at home. The startup, created by Ambev in 2016, reached 29 million sales in the first half of this year, surpassing the 27 million deliveries made throughout the year 2020 – even with the reopening of bars, the app handled 15 million orders in the quarter ended in September.

In an interview with state, Rodolfo Chung, executive president of Zé Delivery, talks about the startup’s growth, which saw its workforce increase from 100 to 700 during the pandemic. It also gives details on how the application’s technology works, which uses a distributor base to make direct sales to consumers – the couriers are contracted by partner outlets.

According to Chung, one of the possible paths for Zé Delivery is to become a socializing application, which goes beyond drinks – it would encompass services and other baskets of products. The executive, however, does not give details about the possible transformation. “These are hypotheses for the future for us to prove ourselves, but we have to think about the needs of the consumer who is on a Friday night and wants to get ready for a party,” he said.

Below are the best moments.

Rodolfo Chung, executive president of Zé Delivery

What do you attribute the growth of Zé Delivery in recent years?

Like all startups, we learned, made mistakes and evolved. We only started accelerating investment in 2019, which was when we got the value proposition right – it wasn’t something that came so easy. It was clear that the Brazilian consumer was forced to make a choice between convenience and price, and technology brought the possibility of having both. Consumers had to cross town, line up, walk into a giant store, and carry weight to save a few cents. The demand was so clear that we knew it was a matter of adjusting the business model and the technological part.

What exactly went wrong in the beginning?

We are a marketplace that brings together points of sale, couriers, consumers and industry. Perhaps the mistake was to privilege or guarantee profitability on one side or the other before the right time. When we look at the long term and focus on consumer satisfaction, it is necessary to subsidize, helping the point of sale to go through the period of low demand. We’re right when we focus on the consumer rather than trying to have everyone at the same time. Today, with scale, we are able to meet the needs of the four actors.

Zé Delivery reached a record number of sales in the first half of this year, surpassing all of last year. Without the pandemic, would this result be possible?

The pandemic played an accelerating role. But the moment did not create new behaviors. The trend to consume at home, in delivery, already existed. The proof of this is that now that all lockdown restrictions have been released, we continue to break records month after month. We had the speed and the ability to take advantage of this acceleration in the best way possible.

How was the adaptation to the explosion in demand in the pandemic?

Before the pandemic, we had 100 employees. Today, we have more than 700 people, 200 of which are involved in the technology part. Hiring people and maintaining an internal culture of innovation is easy when you have a team of 50 people, but it’s another scale when you have hundreds of employees. One of the important things at this time of rapid growth was to stay focused. We are recognized for having a platform that does its job very well, but lacks complexity, such as ancillary features. We always value the simplicity and robustness of our platform. It’s an easy, simple and transparent experience for the consumer. I think resisting the temptations to increase application complexity during the time of exponential growth was critical to maintaining quality of service.

What are the main technological pillars of Zé Delivery?

We have developed many proprietary technologies: we have built-in algorithms and a very robust cybersecurity and data protection part. There is a complexity because we don’t work with just one application. In fact, we have four platforms: consumer, industry, partner outlets, and delivery platforms. Coordinating these four platforms so they work in sync is a challenge. We are also making progress on the data part. The nature of our business is very rich in data intelligence. It is a very high frequency product and we have an abundance of very large information.

In practice, how do you use algorithms and artificial intelligence in the operation?

Our demand fluctuates a lot. It changes depending on the temperature and events of the day, such as football matches. Our business is also based on peaks: Saturday night and Sunday afternoon for barbecues, mainly. It’s important to have demand prediction capability, because it’s not easy to scale our business and adapt to peaks. We have predictive demand models that consider several external variables (from price to temperature, rain forecast and football games), so that we can model all of this and orchestrate the ecosystem, informing our partners and delivery companies of this capacity.

What is the relevance of ‘dark stores’ (stores hidden from the customer, without facades or counters) for the operation of Zé Delivery?

The vast majority of our volume comes from connecting points of sale to the consumer – we use dozens of dark stores, while we have thousands of third-party vendors. Dark stores function more like laboratories, so that we can learn how to operate the business and even better prepare our partners, who are not very professional – we test the delivery of routing and the logistical part within the stock, for example. Our model is based on capillarity, on the density of available points of sale, so that the beer travels as few kilometers as possible and arrives faster, at the lowest price, at the consumer’s home. Our model will always be based on a very large mesh.

What technologies does Zé Delivery still intend to include in the operation?

Each of the four platforms needs to evolve a lot, especially in customization. Since we have such loyal customers, we have a lot to go forward in segmentation, to customize offers, for example. On the delivery side, we have to learn from the evaluation on the platform to create the right incentives, for the delivery guys to increasingly improve the level of service and feel recognized for it.

Other apps have bet on fast delivery models with capillarity, such as Rappi. How does Zé Delivery intend to differentiate itself?

We do not consider ourselves direct competitors. We are specialized in socializing, gathering friends at home, warming up and barbecuing. Solving the demands that are specific to the moment of consumption of beverages will always be our differential. We see an opportunity to create a specialized app at the time of the get-together, which goes beyond drinking. These are hypotheses for the future for us to prove ourselves, but we have to think about the needs of the consumer who is on a Friday night and wants to get ready for a party. We may be able to add complementary services and product baskets. This consumer must also be thinking about how he is going to share the bill with his friends, how he is going to call the transport to his friend’s house party. That’s the kind of thing we need to understand.

Could Zé Delivery be considered a “unicorn” (startup with a market valuation above US$ 1 billion)?

A few months ago, we have a registered income that is equivalent to that of unicorns. We have a structure similar to a startup that has already won. Today, we look much more at the other big techs in the market.

Is Ambev looking for new businesses like Zé Delivery?

Ambev has been talking a lot about ecosystem. This means that it is not just a company with a business nature that will win. In that sense, I feel the center of gravity shifting to a much more horizontal model. I imagine that Ambev will have several cases like Zé Delivery. I think Zé Delivery was born from a favorable environment for all of this. I absolutely see that it is fertile ground for several initiatives to reach a very high level, the level of unicorns.

What are the geographic expansion plans?

If we talk about the level of penetration that we have city to city in Brazil, there is a huge opportunity for growth. You can grow over and over again just by keeping the same business model that has worked in many places. In parallel, there is a great effort to replicate this model in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Mexico and Colombia. Ambev, having operations all over the world, helps us in this expansion.