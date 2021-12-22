Zé Neto has lung disease after coviding and using an electronic cigarette

The countryman Zé Neto, who is a partner with Cristiano, told in a video that began circulating on social networks this Monday (20) that he is treating a problem with his lungs. In it, the singer appears thanking all the professionals for their work and effort and mentions a pulmonary problem.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. In this project, I spoke with Cristiano, we bet a lot, we were kind of scared. Everyone knows, it’s no secret, I have a lung problem”, he began, assuring him that he was undergoing treatment. “I’m treating it, I’m trying, I didn’t think I was going to make it. But God is so wonderful that, once again, I think we left here with the bullet for this project”, finished.

To the magazine Quem, the press office of the sertanejo confirmed this Tuesday (21) that he is sick: “Zé Neto has a focus of glass in his lung. It’s nothing serious, but it causes a little shortness of breath to sing. This type of problem may be a remnant of covid-19 and is also one of the consequences of using the Viper (electronic cigarette). It is already being treated.”

Zé Neto was diagnosed with the new coronavirus in June 2020. Besides the singer, his father was diagnosed with the new coronavirus. The artist was left in social isolation in the house where he lives with his family in São José do Rio Preto (SP).

“I was very sick and, according to the doctor, I didn’t suffer a third of what a person with covid, at the worst stage, suffers”, commented in the video released at the time. “My father was asymptomatic. I even wanted to have spoken to you before, but my health did not allow it. I want to thank you for the words of comfort”, he added.

According to Zé Neto, some people “popped up” after he was diagnosed with the disease.