Zé Neto talks about lung disease after electronic cigarette: ‘A serious problem’

posted on 12/22/2021 10:20 am



(credit: TV Play)

Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, used social media this Wednesday, 22, to clarify his health status. After being diagnosed with covid-19 and treated, the singer discovered a lung disease. Even without giving details of the diagnosis, the artist claims that the problem also occurs because of the consumption of electronic cigarettes.

In a series of stories on Instagram, Zé Neto reassured fans. “I’m coming back here to clarify that everything is fine. I really had a serious lung problem due to cigarettes, these Vapes (electronic cigarettes). I even give an alert to anyone who messes with this crap…stop it because it’s a cigarette like any other and is bad in the same way or even more,” he said.

The countryman assured that everything is fine now and thanked the fans. “Thank you to those who prayed for me, because it’s full of people spreading the word about misfortune. What we do well is difficult to disclose, right? I’m already finishing the treatment. A few more days and I’ll be 100%, but I’m already 99 % (good)”, he concluded.