Zig Zag Arena finishes in 1st place; Domingão beats Record and SBT

Last week, the Globe announced the early end of the first season of Zig Zag Arena. In the last sunday (19), after several defeats by SBT, Fernanda Gentil’s game show left the scene in first position.

From 3:07 pm to 4:22 pm, the Zig Zag Arena closed with an average of 7.4 points, 7.8 peak points and 15% share (number of televisions turned on), compared to 7.3 points for Record, 6.7 for SBT, 1.4 from Band and 0.1 from RedeTV!.

In a statement, Globo reported last Thursday afternoon (15) “that would air the last show of the season” the Sunday before Christmas. Before the premiere and without the notion of the disappointment that the program would be, the TV of the Marinho family guaranteed the attraction until January 30th.

After the Zig Zag Arena

Instead of football, the channel aired the film section Box Office Champions with Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge, from 4:22 pm to 6:03 pm, and achieved an average of 10.0 points, 12.9 peak points and a 19% share , against 8.8 by Record, 7.4 by SBT, 1.5 by Band and 0.2 by RedeTV!.

Domingão com Huck, still below the audience desired by the house, led with 12.8 points of average, 15.5 points of peak and 22% of televisions turned on, compared to 8.6 points for Record, 7.8 for SBT, 2.2 from Band and 0.7 from RedeTV!. The Sunday was shown between 18:03 and 20:30.

On Sunday’s prime time, Fantástico was Globo’s biggest audience: 17.0 average points, 18.4 peak points and 29% share, compared to 7.9 points for Record, 6.9 for SBT, 3, 0 from Band and 1.4 from RedeTV!. The electronic magazine went on the air from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

Throughout the day, the Marinho family channel broadcast Santa Missa (4.0), Antena Paulista (6.0), Small Businesses & Large Businesses (7.3), Globo Rural (11.0), Auto Esporte ( 9.5), Spectacular Sport (8.1), Maximum Temperature with The Penguins of Madagascar (7.9), Domingo Maior with A Sacada (9.6), Cinemaço with Salt (5.8), Owl with Return of Mal (3.4) and Hour 1 (4.1).

The data are consolidated by Ibope in Greater São Paulo.