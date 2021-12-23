10 big AAA to take advantage of in the new promotion

New offers were available on the PS Store this Wednesday (22), with values ​​from R$ 2.75. The selection “Promoção para as Festas” brought a list with hundreds of games on the platform, and the MyPlayStation wasted no time in separating the top 10 AAA for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 with discounts of up to 55%.

Names like Call of Duty Vanguard, Far Cry 6, Deathloop, It Takes Two and many others appear here. In addition, it’s also worth mentioning that PS Plus subscribers are entitled to an extra discount on titles — so it’s a good opportunity to expand the library. See the list below:

Call of Duty Vanguard Multi-Generation Package (PS4 and PS5) — From 319.00 for R$223.30 (30% discount)

Far Cry 6 (PS4 and PS5) — From BRL 279.90 to BRL 167.94 (40% discount)

Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy (PS4 and PS5) — From R$299.90 to R$194.93 (35% discount)

Deathloop (PS5) — From BRL 299.90 to BRL 149.95 (50% discount)

It Takes Two (PS4 and PS5) — From R$198.90 to R$99.45 (50% discount)

Tales of Arise (PS4 and PS5) – From BRL 319.50 to BRL 223.65 (30% discount)

Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Pack (PS4 and PS5) — From R$499.00 to R$224.55 (55% discount)

Little Nightmares II (PS4 and PS5) — From R$149.50 to R$100.16 (33% discount)

Resident Evil Village (PS4 and PS5) — From BRL 249.00 to BRL 124.50 (50% discount)

Scarlet Nexus (PS4 and PS5) — From R$ 279.90 to R$ 153.94 (45% discount)

New offers on PS Store will be available on January 5th

Upon release of the new PS Store promotion, Sony said that a new batch of offers will be available on the platform from January 5th. While that day doesn’t come, take the opportunity to see the full current list!