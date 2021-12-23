10 year old child dies after participating in TikTok challenge | World

Reproduction/social media 10 year old child dies after participating in TikTok challenge

A 10-year-old girl named Nyla Anderson passed away after participating in a challenge on the social network TikTok called “Blackout Challenge”. The ‘game’ consists of seeing how long the user can hold his breath until he passes out.

The girl’s death occurred on December 12th, in the city of Chester, located in Pennsylvania-USA. The child’s mother, Tawainna Anderson, warned of the dangers of “viral challenges” on the internet in an interview with the network ABC.

“Always check your kids’ phones. You never know what you might find there. They’re kids and they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said.

According to Tawainna, her daughter died in her bedroom while the family was at home. The child was found after a while and was rushed to an emergency room, but he did not resist. “No one was in the room with her when this happened, so there was no one there to save her.”

Even as the TikTok challenge has grown in popularity, studies by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) show that between 1995 and 2007, 82 children died from holding their breath for an extended period of time. Officials say the possible symptoms that someone participated in the challenge are “red eyes”, “cheeks on the neck” and “severe headaches”.

In a statement, TikTok stated that it has initiated a series of actions to protect children and adolescents and promote age-appropriate experiences for each user. “The platform also blocked content in its app, including hashtags or phrases that were related to the challenge. We remain vigilant in our commitment to user safety and would immediately remove related content if found. tragic loss,” the company said.