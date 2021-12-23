10 year old girl dies after holding her breath in defiance of TikTok

After trying to fulfill a challenge that went viral on TikTok, entitled “Blackout Challenge”, the girl Nyla Anderson did not resist and ended up dying, at 10 years old.

The tragedy happened on December 12, in the city of Chester, Pennsylvania (USA). The challenge consisted of a competition between users of the social network to see who can remain breathless for the longest time, until he faints.

In an interview with ABC channel, Nyla’s mother, Tawainna Anderson, said she wants to alert other parents to the dangers of the “viral challenges” of the internet, to try to prevent the same from happening to other children.

“Always check your kids’ phones,” he advised. “You never know what you might find there. They are children and they don’t know what they are doing”.

According to Tawainna, the daughter died in her bedroom when the family was at home. “No one was in the room with her when this happened, so there was no one there to save her,” he lamented. As soon as she was found, Nyla was rushed to an emergency room, but ended up not resisting.

Medical authorities say a lack of oxygen can lead to cardiac arrest and other dangers, such as significant organ damage, including brain damage.

The mother described the girl as fun and intelligent, who spoke three languages. “She was everything. She was a happy child”, he pointed out. “I am so sad. This is a pain that will never go away”, he vented.

What does TikTok say

In a press release, social network TikTok said it has taken the industry’s first steps to protect teens and promote age-appropriate experiences, including strong default privacy settings for minors.

“The platform also blocked content in its app, including hashtags or phrases that were related to the challenge,” the statement said. At least 10 deaths related to this challenge have been reported.