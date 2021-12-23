1877 Time Capsule Opens in US; know what was found

VIRGINIA, USA — An 1877 time capsule began analysis this Wednesday by experts in historic preservation in the United States. The object was found in the state of Virginia last Friday on the plinth of a statue of Robert E. Lee, a general who fought for secession from the slave South during the 19th-century American Civil War.

The statue, one of the country’s largest Confederate monuments, was removed on Dec. 8 after being the target of anti-racist protests.

The container found at the site was made of lead, which was corroded, which made the opening and analysis process delicate and take several hours, as experts used various tools to remove the box.

The box-opening process began at noon (GMT) and ended around 5:00 pm when state governor Ralph Northam lifted the capsule’s lid to reveal the items.





Chelsea Blake began working slowly on opening the capsule around 10 am (Virginia time) Photo: REUTERS / Jay Paul The time capsule was discovered when a team was working to remove the plinth that held the statue of Robert E. Lee. It is believed to have been there for more than 130 years. Photo: AP Chelsea Blake, a historic preservationist from Virginia, working on opening a time capsule left under a statue of Robert E. Lee in 1887 Photo: Reproduction/AP Professional holds book that was found in a time capsule recovered from Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s monument Photo: REUTERS/Jay Paul Restauradora removes a book from the time capsule Photo: AP Governor Ralph Northam, center, watches as chief conservator for the Virginia Department of Historical Resources, Kate Ridgway, left, and Sue Donovan, University of Virginia Special Collections conservator, right, remove time capsule contents. : Steve Helber / AP Restorer works in an envelope removed from the time capsule Photo: AP

Chelsea Blake, a conservator at the Virginia Department of Historical Resources, took part in clearing the artifact and explained how corrosion of the rectangular capsule, which is the size of a large shoebox, affected the opening process.

“Looks like the cap was put on and then lead was rolled to hold it in place, and later the water got in and corroded,” Blake said, as he pressed a carbide-tipped vibrating tool against the capsule.

An 1875 almanac, a coin, at least three books of varying sizes and colors, papers, and a cloth envelope were among the artifacts found in the box. Some of the items were difficult to identify due to their status.

“It’s very humid,” said Kate Ridgeway, Conservative at the Virginia Department of Historical Resources, as she looked at the rusty time capsule. “We’re trying to preserve what we can of this book,” Ridgeway said.

The time capsule was found by the team working on the statue’s removal, who found an area that looked “different,” according to a statement from Northam’s office, and carved out a section of the granite block to reveal it.

According to the governor’s office, records show that “37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.”

When the capsule opened, the state was making plans to create a new time capsule to reflect current Virginia.

“This monument and its time capsule reflect Virginia in 1890, and it’s time to remove both so that our public spaces better reflect who we are as a people in 2021,” the governor said. — The past 18 months have seen historic changes, from the pandemic to racial justice protests that led to the removal of these monuments for a lost cause. It is fitting that we replace the old time capsule with a new one that tells that story,” he added.

The state selected 39 individuals to add artifacts to the 2021 time capsule, which are expected to include nods to the 2020 racial justice protests, as well as items, including face masks and vaccination cards, related to the pandemic.