20 games under BRL 50

The new PlayStation Store promotion — titled the “Holiday Sale” — is now online and features a huge list of great game discounts. Offers will last until the day January 5th and it’s a great option for those without a game to enjoy the end/beginning of the year.

To help players enjoy a great experience, the myPS listed 20 games below R$50 for those who want to save as much as possible. Check out:

Injustice 2 — from BRL 119.90 to BRL 17.98 (85% discount)

The Sims 4 — from R$158.99 to R$19.07 (88% off)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain — from R$83.50 to R$20.87 (75% off)

STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition — from R$158.99 to R$23.84 (85% off)

Mortal Kombat XL — from BRL 119.99 to BRL 23.99 (80% discount)

Batman: Arkham Collection — from R$249.99 to R$24.99 (90% discount)

Street Fighter V — from BRL 71.50 to BRL 28.60 (60% discount)

Outlast 2 — from BRL 149.50 to BRL 29.90 (80% discount)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — from R$164.90 to BRL 32.98 (80% discount)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 — from R$249.99 for BRL 37.49 (85% discount)

Metro Exodus — from BRL 149.50 to BRL 37.37 (75% discount)

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered — from R$198.90 to R$39.78 (80% discount)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition — from R$ 207.90 for BRL 41.58 (80% discount)

Dying Light: Platinum Edition — from R$164.90 to R$49.47 (70% discount)

Shadow of the Colossus — from R$99.50 to R$49.75 (50% off)

The Last Of Us Remastered — from R$99.50 to R$49.75 (50% off)

Bloodborne — from BRL 99.50 to BRL 49.75 (50% discount) —R$39.80 for PS Plus members

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — from BRL 99.50 to BRL 49.75 (50% discount) —R$39.80 for PS Plus members

The Plague Tale: Innocence — from R$199.50 to R$49.87 (75% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — from R$199.99 to R$49.99 (75% discount)

10 big AAAs in the new PlayStation Store promotion

In addition to the more affordable games, the myPS also listed ten big AAAs at reduced prices in the new PlayStation Store promotion: It Takes Two, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Far Cry 6 and more. Check out this link!