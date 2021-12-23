2021 inheritances will disrupt 2022

The economy is likely to face difficulties in 2022, according to forecasts such as the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin. The median of the projections is for growth of just 0.5% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

The diagnosis of low growth also appears for industry, commerce and services. The only sector that has a better perspective is agriculture.

The projections are related to a negative legacy of 2021, which should contribute to the economy’s performance not being so good.

High inflation and unemployment harm household consumption, which makes it difficult to resume trade and services. High interest rates also have a bad impact, as they reduce business investments and make financing more expensive for people, such as those intended for the purchase of real estate.

Claudio Considera, associate researcher at Ibre/FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getulio Vargas Foundation) says that the overall picture “is not very encouraging”.

In 2021, we will have growth, but we are recovering what dropped last year. For next year, analysts are even predicting a drop in GDP. Even those who project an increase in GDP do not foresee a splendid growth.

Claudio Considera, from Ibre/FGV

See the analysts’ diagnosis for each sector:

1. Industry

In 2021, the lack of inputs harmed industrial production in several areas. One of the most emblematic cases was that of the automotive sector, which even had to stop production because of the lack of semiconductors (used in microchips).

The forecast of the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) is that the bottlenecks in production will be normalized little by little, “with the resolution of the main problems from the second half of the year [de 2022]”.

“This will unlock the production of important sectors of the industry, which will generate a positive chain effect by increasing the demand for inputs from other industrial sectors”, says a document produced by the entity.

According to the CNI, the transformation industry (which manufactures products such as cars, clothing, machinery and equipment) should grow only 0.5% next year if the supply of inputs normalizes in the second half of the year. But, if that doesn’t happen, the sector could have a retraction of 2.5%.

2. Construction

The construction industry, which performed well in 2021, should suffer from the rise in interest rates. In early December, the Central Bank raised the Selic (basic interest rate) to 9.25% per year. The rate is the highest since July 2017, when interest rates were at 10.25% per year.

The CNI claims that the increase in interest rates “drops investment and makes housing financing more expensive, rapidly reducing demand.” The entity’s forecast is that the activity will grow 0.6% in 2022. Even low, the number represents the maintenance of the sector “at a high level compared to the performance of recent years”.

The construction industry is very sensitive to interest because people often rely on credit to buy real estate. Civil construction did very well in the third quarter of 2021, but we understand that this will start to change from now on.

Marco Caruso, chief economist at Banco Original

3. Commerce and services

Izis Ferreira, economist at CNC (National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism), says that trade and the service sector (such as car repair shops and beauty salons) are suffering from high inflation. The effect is already being felt in the results of the end of 2021, which are not being as good as expected.

In the case of services, there was a 1.2% retraction in October, according to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). In trade there was also a 0.1% drop, frustrating growth expectations.

This moderation in activity is already an indication that next year we will have lower growth.

Izis Ferreira, from CNC

In the case of the service sector’s GDP, for example, the median of market forecasts is for growth of only 0.6% in 2022, according to the Central Bank.

In addition to inflation, she claims that the indebtedness of families and the large number of unemployed are also obstacles to the growth of sales in commerce and services.

At the end of November, CNC data showed that the country had the highest number of families in debt since 2010. In the third quarter of 2021, unemployment reached 13.5 million people, according to the IBGE.

Retailers are working with longer terms and prices to replenish their inventories, in addition to the depreciated exchange rate and more expensive freight. But the retailer has difficulty passing on the cost increase because inflation is already high. So, there is a tightening in financial conditions, and this will be reflected in next year’s growth.

Izis Ferreira, from CNC

The exception, according to her, must be activities related to tourism. But it all depends on the evolution of the pandemic. If new variants of the coronavirus cause further restrictions on circulation, the sector could be harmed yet again.

4. Agriculture

The only sector with a more positive prognosis is agro. Renato Conchon, coordinator of the Economic Nucleus of the CNA (Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil) says that 2022 should be a good year, with a 2.4% growth in agricultural GDP.

If agribusiness as a whole is considered, which includes services and industrial activity linked to agribusiness, the forecast for growth is higher, between 3% and 5%.

According to Conchon, however, the rise in the cost of inputs such as fertilizers and electricity “is on the radar”.

The biggest problem, says the economist, is for producers who do not sell to the international market. They buy inputs based on the dollar price, but receive in reais. “This makes their cost increase, but the revenue does not”, he says.

According to him, the drop in revenue is reflected in less investment in technology. “When things get expensive, the tendency is for the producer to look for a less advanced technological package, which is reflected in lower productivity,” says Conchon.