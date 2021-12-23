2022 IPVA: see the value and calendar of states that have already disclosed | Economy

Reproduction: Acidade ON See the IPVA 2022 payment schedule

The collection of the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) 2022 will begin in January. In all, 12 states and the Federal District have already released their calendars and payment options. Some offer discounts to those who settle the payment in a single installment.

Next year, the tax should become more expensive due to the appreciation of the price of new and used cars, used as a reference to calculate the charge. According to the Fipe table, the increase in the price of vehicles exceeds 30% in 12 months.

Weighted the lack of components for the automotive sector, which resulted in the suspension of operations of several manufacturers, in addition to high prices, limiting the supply of new cars. With that, the search for used vehicles jumped.

This Wednesday, the acting secretary of Finance of Tocantins, Donizeth Aparecido, announced that the state will maintain the IPVA calculation base equal to that used in 2020. In this way, it would avoid the increase in the amount charged for taxation as a result of the appreciation in the price of cars. The measure also depends on the publication of a decree, expected to come out by the end of the year.

Several states expanded the discount offered to those who pay the property tax in a single installment or expanded the payment in full in installments.

How the IPVA is applied:

The tax is mandatory and has rates that vary according to the model and age of the vehicle. Each state has specific rates and payment rules for IPVA.

How to calculate the tax amount:

See the sales value of the vehicle used in the Fipe table. For 0km, the reference is the price of the invoice. And apply your state’s tax rate on that price. See the following example:

Value of the vehicle used by the Fipe table: R$ 25,000

Rate: 4%

Do the math: 25,000 x 0.04 = BRL 1,000

States that have already released their 2022 IPVA calendars:



RIO DE JANEIRO



3% discount for those who pay in a single fee. Or full amount divided into up to three monthly installments.

The maturity of the single installment and the first installment for vehicles with final license plate 0 will be January 21st.

SÃO PAULO



Owners of 0 km vehicles will have a 3% discount for payment up to the fifth day of issuance of the invoice. It is possible to pay up to five installments without discount.

9% discount for payment in single installment or first installment for vehicles with final 1 plate is January 31st.

ACRE

10% discount for those who pay in a single fee. Or the full amount paid in up to three installments.

The maturity of the single installment and the first installment for vehicles with ending 1 and 2 plates is January 31st.

ALAGOAS

5% discount for those who pay in a single fee. Or the full amount paid in up to six installments.

The single installment matures on January 31st. Those who choose to pay at once, but with no discount, have until May 25th. The first installment for vehicles with end 1 and 2 plates expires on February 25th.

FEDERAL DISTRICT

10% discount for those who pay in a single fee. Or the full amount paid in up to six installments.

The maturity of the single installment and the first installment for vehicles with end 1 and 2 plates is February 21st.

HOLY SPIRIT

5% discount for those who pay in a single fee. Or the full amount paid in up to four installments.

Payment in single installment or first installment for vehicles with end plate 1 is April 7th.

MARANHÃO

20% discount for those who pay in a single fee. Or the full amount paid in up to three installments.

Payment in single installment or first installment for vehicles with final plates 1 and 2 is March 7th.

MATO GROSSO DO SUL

15% discount for those who pay in a single fee. Or the full amount paid in up to five installments.

Payment in single installment or the first installment is January 31st.

PARAÍBA

10% discount for those who pay in a single fee. Or the full amount paid in up to three installments.

Payment in single installment or first installment for vehicles with end plate 1 is January 31st.

PARANÁ

3% discount for those who pay in a single fee. Or the full amount paid in up to five installments.

Payment in single installment or first installment for vehicles with final 1 and 2 plates due on January 17th.

Piauí

15% discount for those who pay in a single fee until January 31st; 10% until February 28th and 5% until March 31st. Or the full amount paid in up to three installments.

The first installment is due on January 31st.

RIO GRANDE DO SUL

Up to 10% discount for payment in a single fee. The total can be divided into up to six installments.

Payment of the single quota with a 10% discount until December 30, 2021, without charging for the variation of the Fiscal Standard Unit (UPF), which would result in a potential reduction of around 20%. Or even in a single quote with 10% discount until January 31st, with 6% discount until February 25th and 3% until March 31st.

Vehicle owners with Good Driver and Good Citizen discounts will be able to benefit from a reduction of 34.63% on the total value of the IPVA.

The first installment is due on January 31st.

TOCANTINS