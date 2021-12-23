30 games for less than BRL 20

THE steam started the Winter Promotion last Wednesday (22), which offers discounts of up to 90% for a shitload of games.

You can check all offers by clicking here.

But if you want a little help with the curatorship to protect your pocket, we’ve put together 30 offers for less than R$20 that deserve a little attention!

Check it out below:

undertale — BRL 5.99

— BRL 5.99 hellblade — BRL 13.99

— BRL 13.99 dead by daylight — BRL 19.99

— BRL 19.99 Heavenly — BRL 9.24

Miami Hotline — BRL 3.39

— BRL 3.39 dead space — BRL 14.75

— BRL 14.75 Dead Space 2 — BRL 5.90

— BRL 5.90 Dead Space 3 — BRL 14.75

— BRL 14.75 Fallout New Vegas Ultimate — BRL 15.99

— BRL 15.99 dishonored — BRL 8.99

— BRL 8.99 Dishonored 2 — BRL 17.99

— BRL 17.99 Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes — BRL 3.69

— BRL 3.69 Papers, Please — BRL 8.49

— BRL 8.49 The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut — BRL 2.54

— BRL 2.54 The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition — BRL 5.54

— BRL 5.54 The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt — BRL 15.99

Portal — R$4.13

— R$4.13 Bayonetta — BRL 9.24

— BRL 9.24 resident Evil — BRL 9.99

— BRL 9.99 resident Evil 4 — BRL 9.99

— BRL 9.99 To the Moon — BRL 4.24

— BRL 4.24 bastion — BRL 5.79

Graveyard Keeper — BRL 9.49

— BRL 9.49 We Happy Few — BRL 14.90

— BRL 14.90 tomb Raider — BRL 5.24

— BRL 5.24 Dark Souls II — BRL 15.24

— BRL 15.24 The Evil Within — BRL 9.99

— BRL 9.99 This War of Mine — BRL 7.39

— BRL 7.39 half-life — R$4.13

— R$4.13 Half-Life 2 — R$4.13

The Winter Promotion has already started and will end on January 5th.