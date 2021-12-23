30 games for less than BRL 20

THE steam started the Winter Promotion last Wednesday (22), which offers discounts of up to 90% for a shitload of games.
You can check all offers by clicking here.
But if you want a little help with the curatorship to protect your pocket, we’ve put together 30 offers for less than R$20 that deserve a little attention!
Check it out below:
- undertale — BRL 5.99
- hellblade — BRL 13.99
- dead by daylight — BRL 19.99
- Heavenly — BRL 9.24
- Miami Hotline — BRL 3.39
- dead space — BRL 14.75
- Dead Space 2 — BRL 5.90
- Dead Space 3 — BRL 14.75
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate — BRL 15.99
- dishonored — BRL 8.99
- Dishonored 2 — BRL 17.99
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes — BRL 3.69
- Papers, Please — BRL 8.49
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut — BRL 2.54
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition — BRL 5.54
- The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt — BRL 15.99
- Portal — R$4.13
- Bayonetta — BRL 9.24
- resident Evil — BRL 9.99
- resident Evil 4 — BRL 9.99
- To the Moon — BRL 4.24
- bastion — BRL 5.79
- Graveyard Keeper — BRL 9.49
- We Happy Few — BRL 14.90
- tomb Raider — BRL 5.24
- Dark Souls II — BRL 15.24
- The Evil Within — BRL 9.99
- This War of Mine — BRL 7.39
- half-life — R$4.13
- Half-Life 2 — R$4.13
The Winter Promotion has already started and will end on January 5th.