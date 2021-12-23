30 games for less than BRL 20

THE steam started the Winter Promotion last Wednesday (22), which offers discounts of up to 90% for a shitload of games.

You can check all offers by clicking here.

But if you want a little help with the curatorship to protect your pocket, we’ve put together 30 offers for less than R$20 that deserve a little attention!

Check it out below:

  • undertale — BRL 5.99
  • hellblade — BRL 13.99
  • dead by daylight — BRL 19.99
  • Heavenly — BRL 9.24

  • Miami Hotline — BRL 3.39
  • dead space — BRL 14.75
  • Dead Space 2 — BRL 5.90
  • Dead Space 3 — BRL 14.75
  • Fallout New Vegas Ultimate — BRL 15.99
  • dishonored — BRL 8.99
  • Dishonored 2 — BRL 17.99
  • Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes — BRL 3.69
  • Papers, Please — BRL 8.49
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut — BRL 2.54
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition — BRL 5.54
  • The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt — BRL 15.99

  • Portal — R$4.13
  • Bayonetta — BRL 9.24
  • resident Evil — BRL 9.99
  • resident Evil 4 — BRL 9.99
  • To the Moon — BRL 4.24
  • bastion — BRL 5.79

  • Graveyard Keeper — BRL 9.49
  • We Happy Few — BRL 14.90
  • tomb Raider — BRL 5.24
  • Dark Souls II — BRL 15.24
  • The Evil Within — BRL 9.99
  • This War of Mine — BRL 7.39
  • half-life — R$4.13
  • Half-Life 2 — R$4.13

The Winter Promotion has already started and will end on January 5th.

