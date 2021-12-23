5 amazing Christmas movies that are available on Netflix

THE Christmas is coming and everyone wants to get in the mood for good with family, friends and co-workers. For those who want to immerse themselves in the Christmas mood, a good tip is to watch special films about the theme.

There are several options on the Netflix streaming platform and we’ve prepared at least five Christmas-themed movie tips for you to watch with your family or on your own.

the Grinch

A classic that is available on Netflix is ​​“O Grinch”, which shows a curmudgeon who hates Christmas and his main goal is to end everyone’s celebration in the fictional town of Quemlândia. The film is full of messages and lessons about the true meaning of Christmas.

Everything changes for the Grinch when a simple little girl named Cindy Lou Who appears to mess with the structures of the spiteful being. He will learn that the magic of Christmas is real and a force capable of making us better.

love doesn’t take a vacation

There is no more sensitive date to talk about love than Christmas, is there? And it’s in this Christmas atmosphere that love happens for two women frustrated with relationships. They decide to switch houses at Christmas. One of the women, Iris, is going to the beautiful city of Los Angeles and the other, Amanda, is going to London.

The exchange of cities and countries will make the two meet again in the Christmas atmosphere with what they most distanced themselves from: love. A new romance for each one ends up arriving in its new phases and makes Christmas just a reflection of all that is good in love.

damn merry christmas

Although the name is strong, the movie “Cursed Merry Christmas” is a film that brings us laughs and reflections. Hollywood star Robin Williams is Mr. Mitch, who lives all the family and Christmas spirit, but his son Boyd is totally averse to all the holiday celebrations.

When forced to spend Christmas with his family, he ends up forgetting all the presents and to save the holidays, together with his father, embarks on a very hilarious adventure to retrieve the presents on the special night of Christmas.

Santa Claus in Training

The film revolves around a very great magic and transports us to the Christmas tales that always involve our minds. Every 30 years, a new Santa Claus is chosen to take gifts from children around the world.

Everything changes when a candidate for Santa Claus who hates Christmas is chosen for the first time. Now, the elves will have to go out of their way to train this Santa Claus who needs to get ready for Christmas Eve.

Tuned in Love

Two friends make a radio show with tips about love and relationship. All listeners and friends believe they make a wonderful couple and match. But right now, they’re just friends and they don’t think they’re alike. But will the Christmas weather change that perspective?