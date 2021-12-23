5G, 8K video and 108MP camera: what’s known about the Galaxy S22 Ultra – 12/22/2021

The Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra are Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartphones, expected to be the next launches for 2022. Their predecessors, the S21 and S21 Ultra, arrived in Brazil in early 2021 and are currently sold on the Samsung website with prices starting at BRL 3,599.

But rumors about the specifications of the new premium members of the S-line keep popping up on specialized websites. The highlight of the time is the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the South Korean manufacturer’s most advanced model, which may have been spotted on the internet.

To satiate the curiosity of internet users, a leaked image of Ultra was published this Wednesday (22) by the GSM Arena website. The poster advertised as an original from the press, was first released by the LetsGoDigital website.

The image highlights the support for S Pen on the Ultra S22. The pen, which allows you to take notes and interact on the screen, appears alongside the cell phone on the poster. In addition, the new smartphone is expected to adopt a “bump” camera design. In other words, it is slightly projected outwards, instead fully embedded in the back of the device, according to rumors on the GSM Arena website.

The S21 Ultra is available in black, silver, titanium, navy blue and brown. But in the LetsGoDigital image, the S22 Ultra successor appears in a different shade, something more like copper or pink.

5G Connectivity

According to GSM Arena website expectations, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra should arrive with faster 5G internet connectivity — already present in the S21 line and practically mandatory for the latest smartphones. In addition, the well-known NFC connectivity, which allows for approximation payments, must be present.

big screen for movies

In the technical sheet displayed by the GSM Arena, a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels is expected. This quality is more than enough to watch your movies and series in streaming apps. Note that the same Quad HD resolution is already present in the S21 Ultra.

Android system

Samsung smartphones usually come with Android, so that should remain. The S22 Ultra smartphone should come with the latest version of the operating system available at its launch period. In this case, it’s expected to be Android 12, One UI 4.

powerful cameras

The cameras are featured on smartphones from the South Korean giant. And with the S22 Ultra it shouldn’t be any different. The GSM Arena website points to a quad system (four lenses) on the back of the cell phone. First a wide lens with a powerful 108MP, accompanied by two 10MB lens and a last 12MP ultrawide lens (larger aperture for capturing scenes). The front selfie camera promises 40 MP image resolution.

About video recording, it would be possible to record media in very high resolution up to 8K at 24fps (frames per second) using the rear lens. And up to 4K at 60fps (frames per second) on the front camera.

About new camera technology, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can offer more advanced photo optimization than the S21 Ultra. According to the Android Central website, the smartphone may be the first from the manufacturer to come with the “Detail Enhancer” feature. The new feature would allow you to capture more details when using the full 108 MP resolution of the main rear camera.

RAM and battery

In the GSM Arena website specifications, the Galaxy S22 Ultra promises to offer RAM memory with 12GB or 16GB. The battery prediction would be the same 5,000 mAh already found in the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Remember that all these specifications provided by specialized sites are rumors and may change, as there was no official announcement by Samsung.

Launch

According to the Tomsguide website, which provides leak information and cell phone specifications, Samsung is likely to delay the launch of the S22 line. This is due to problems receiving supplies.

As for the dates, it is possible that Samsung’s new tops unveiling event will take place on February 9, 2022, the same pre-sale day. The availability date in stores would be scheduled for February 25 — this in the US. In Brazil, the smartphone may take a little longer to be launched after the announcement.