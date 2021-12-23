80% of Steam’s 100 Most Popular Games Run on Linux

Data were collected through ProtonDB, Valve’s own platform

THE Valve seems to be working hard to make the Linux be a more friendly system with the games present in the library of steam. According to ProtonDB, the company’s own platform that gathers game test reports with the Proton at the Linux, 80% of the hundred most popular games from steam already run in good shape in penguin operating system.

the efforts of Valve, are probably related to the launch of the steam deck, which is scheduled to start shipping in February 2022. It is important to remember that the company’s new device will come equipped with the SteamOS based on Linux.

ProtonDB still records that 75% of the thousand most popular games are running well in Linux, which seems to be a very expressive brand. The platform classifies the operation according to categories and both 80% of the 100 most popular games, how much the 75% of the thousand most popular games are tagged as “Gold++” category. This means, according to ProtonDB, that titles “work perfectly after adjustments”.

Challenges

Some barriers, however, still need to be overcome. Platform statistics show that only 40% of the 10 most popular games are working well in the Linux. This is probably getting the developers’ attention.

The four titles that are in good working order among the ten most popular are: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive; Dota 2; Grand Theft Auto V and Team Fortress 2. Below you can see which are the other games located in the top 10 most popular.



Proton

According to the platform’s own description, the Proton It’s “A new tool released by Valve Software that has been integrated into Steam Play to make Windows games on Linux as simple as hitting the Play button in Steam”. The system is still in the improvement phase, so it may present some instabilities, but, according to the developers, it improves regularly.

THE Proton comes equipped with some popular tools for running games on the Operating System, such as Wine and DXVK, and was created thinking about making life easier for users of Linux and of the steam.

Source: Tom’s Hardware, ProtonDB