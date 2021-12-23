A group of planets that do not orbit any stars found near the Sun

About 70 new planets with no stars to orbit have been discovered by a team of astronomers. They belong to the category of worlds dubbed wanderers, or nomads, and they live in the eternal darkness of the universe with no “sun” to light and warm them.

Until now, there weren’t many known nomadic planets, because they are especially hard to detect. That’s because the most efficient methods for discovering exoplanets rely on light from their host stars.

How Wandering Planets Were Found

Artistic representation of a wandering planet (Image: Reproduction/ESO/M. Kornmesser)

With data from several European Southern Observatory (ESO) telescopes, such as the Very Large Telescope (VLT), the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA), and the VLT Survey Telescope (VST), astronomers were able to detect the faint luminosity emitted by the planets themselves.

This luminosity is due to the age of these worlds — only a few million years have passed since their formation, so they’re still hot enough to glow on the lenses of very sensitive telescopes. In addition, data covering a 20-year time span were required.

With all this information, the scientists were able to measure the movements, colors and luminosities “from tens of millions of sources in a huge area of ​​the sky”, explains Miret-Roig, astronomer at the Laboratoire d’Astrophysique in Bordeaux, France, and first author of the article. “These measurements allowed us to safely identify the faintest objects in this region, the free planets.”

Characteristics and uncertainties about wanderers

In this image, there are 170 candidate objects for wandering planet (Image: Reproduction/ESO/N. Risinger)

The set of 70 wandering planets, with masses comparable to Jupiter’s, is by far the largest set of worlds of its kind ever discovered. They lie in a star-forming region close to our Sun, in the direction of the constellations Scorpio and Ophiuchus. However, the exact number of new wandering planets is difficult to determine, as observations do not allow measuring the masses of objects.

For one of these objects to be classified as a planet, its mass must be less than 13 times the mass of Jupiter, so not all of them can enter the catalog. But as it was not possible to obtain the mass of the bodies, there is a degree of uncertainty in the number of wanderers. Another factor that increases uncertainty is the inaccuracy of the age of the studied region.

Thus, it is estimated that there are between 70 and 170 nomadic planets in the region. To obtain more accurate information, astronomers will have to wait for the next observatories, such as the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), which should start operating at the end of this decade.

Source: ESO