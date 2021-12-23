A member of the Beija-Flor front committee is found dead at home

With marks of stab wounds, Hugo Leonardo Ribeiro de Oliveira, better known as Léo Mídia, a member of the Beija-Flor de Nilópolis carnival commission, was found dead at home this Wednesday morning (22).

The samba musician was allegedly stabbed to death on Estrada Doutor Manuel Reis, in Nilópolis, in the Baixada Fluminense. The case is followed by the local Homicide Police, who are looking for the suspect. The agents already have images of the possible perpetrator of the crime leaving the house of Léo Mídia in the early hours of this Wednesday.

According to the Civil Police, the case is initially treated as a homicide. In addition, the DHBF (Homicide Police Station of Baixada Fluminense) identified possible signs of physical struggle inside Hugo Leonardo’s residence.

The body of the Beija-Flor member was sent to the Instituto Médico Legal (IML) in Nova Iguaçu, also in Baixada Fluminense.

It is with immense regret that the presidency and board of directors of GRES BEIJA-FLOR DE NILÓPOLIS deeply regret the death of their friend, Léo Mídia, member of the carnival commission and active in several departments in our association. Leo devoted himself with a lot of love to blue and white. pic.twitter.com/Sztm8735m0 — GRES Beija-Flor (@BeijaFlorReal) December 22, 2021

Also on social media, Neguinho da Beija-Flor, the school’s interpreter, lamented the death of Léo Mídia.

“Our dear Léo Mídia has just left us early. An excellent professional and friend. Rest in peace and may God rest and comfort the hearts of family and friends,” wrote the samba dancer.

