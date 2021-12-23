A woman catches her husband’s betrayal with a friend through a camera installed by him; see video

USA – An unusual video went viral on the networks this week after the American Kaylie Kristina discovers her husband’s betrayal with a friend through the images of the security camera that he himself installed. The woman shared excerpts from the recording on TikTok.

In the recording you can see the husband with his mistress, who was half naked, leaving the family home. “When your husband is too sick for the family trip you’ve planned,” Kaylie wrote as she shared the video. In the caption she also added the hashtags “cheat” and “trash”, referring to her husband.

The husband who attached the security camera to the doorbell of the residence was caught leaving the gate and then a woman appears. The woman gives the man a kiss and he caresses her bottom. According to Kaylie, her husband believed the camera was disabled.

The case happened two months ago but only in the last few days that it went viral on the internet. The American gave more updates of the case through the comments and said that the lover pretended to be her friend for a while. Kaylie added that her husband, with whom they have two children, even apologized to her, who said it would not be enough to renew the marriage.

“Yeah, he’s been apologizing to me, but I don’t think any apology will be good enough. I don’t think there can ever be a point where it can be ‘It’s okay,’ because it wasn’t okay,” she said.