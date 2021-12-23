A woman not invited to a wedding because she looks very pretty in a dress gets sick and sends a message in Portuguese to Brazilian fans

News
It is the fact or event of journalistic interest. It can be new or recent information. It also concerns a novelty of an already known situation.
Article
Predominantly opinionated text. It expresses the author’s view, but not necessarily the newspaper’s opinion. It can be written by journalists or specialists from different fields.
investigative
Report that brings up unknown facts or episodes, with a strong content of denunciation. It requires specific techniques and resources.
Analysis
It is the interpretation of the news, taking into account information that goes beyond the narrated facts. It makes use of data, brings unfoldings and scenario projections, as well as past contexts.
Editorial
Analytical text that translates the official position of the vehicle in relation to the facts covered.
Sponsored
It is the institutional article, which addresses a subject of interest to the company that sponsors the report.
fact check
Content that checks the veracity and authenticity of information or fact disclosed.
Context
It is the story that brings subsidies, historical data and relevant information to help understand a fact or news.
Special
Breathtaking report, which addresses, in depth, various aspects and developments of a given subject. It brings data, statistics, historical context, in addition to stories of characters who are affected or have a direct relationship with the topic discussed.
Interview
Approach on a certain subject, in which the subject is presented in a question and answer format. Another way to publish the interview is through topics, with the respondent’s answer reproduced in quotation marks.
review
Text with detailed analysis and opinionated character about products, services and artistic productions, in the most diverse areas, such as literature, music, cinema and visual arts.