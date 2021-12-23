ABC Construction, Pixbet and Havan have their sponsorship contracts approved by CODE

In a vote held this Wednesday night, at the headquarters of Gávea, the Deliberative Council of the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo approved by a large majority three sponsorship contracts. The companies are Pixbet, ABC da Construção and Havan.

The contract with the betting company Pixbet, which will occupy the shoulder of the uniform, will be worth BRL 48 million and will run until the end of 2023. There will be four payments of BRL 12 million, the first of them immediately. The company replaces the space previously occupied by Sportsbet.io.

Another contract also approved and by a large majority was that of Havan. The department store chain will display its logo on its shirt sleeve by the end of 2022. The company paid R$6.3 million for the space in 2021, doubled the investment and will inject R$12.6 million next year.

Flamengo also unanimously approved and doubled its sponsorship contract with ABC da Construção, which stamps its brand on men’s professional football shorts. The agreement, which ends now and will be renewed, had a one-year term for R$ 2.5 million. The new contract will give Flamengo R$ 10 million by the end of 2023. The new contract also includes support for the Rubro-Negro men’s basketball, women’s soccer and under-20 soccer teams.