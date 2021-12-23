About to join BBB22, Arthur Aguiar moves back in with Mayra Cardi

Arthur Aguiar and Mayra Cardi once again shared the same roof. The influencer communicated the decision through a video posted on Instagram this Wednesday (12/22). In practice, however, the actor and the businesswoman must spend a few days under the same roof in this resumption: as anticipated by the column LeoDias, Arthur is in the group Camarote at BBB22.

Pedro Mota, the actor’s manager, even sent a statement to the column LeoDias denying that the famous man was negotiating participation in Big Brother Brasil 22 (BBB22). The column, however, confirms the information.

The artist – who has already signed with Globo to enter the reality show – is married to businesswoman and digital influencer Mayra Cardi, who has also participated in the reality show. In issue 9, she was eliminated with 62% of the vote at the time.

Arthur Aguiar is from Rio de Janeiro, is 32 years old and became known in Brazil when he played Diego Maldonado in the soap opera Rebelde, on Record TV, in 2011. With the band Rebeldes, he was certified gold and platinum.

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.