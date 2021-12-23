Actress of Carrossel and Maria do Bairro is in Brazil; know why · TV news

Known among Brazilians for her role as Maria Joaquina in the Mexican version of Carrossel (1989) and as Tita de Maria do Bairro (1995), actress Ludwika Paleta surprised fans by posting this Wednesday (22) a photo enjoying a beach at the Rio de Janeiro. It was a rare time off for the artist, who is in Brazil to record the second season of the series Dom, from Prime Video.

Ludwika’s participation in the attraction starring Gabriel Leone and Flavio Tolezani was confirmed by Amazon on the 3rd, when the streaming revealed the trailer for the new episodes. The actress, however, does not appear in the promotional video, and her character is kept a secret.

The Polish-born and Mexican-raised actress joins the cast that also features Raquel Villar and Isabella Santoni — both leftovers from the first season. Tainá Medina, João Oliveira, Antonio Carrara, Adanilo Reis, Lian Gaia, Ana Cecilia Costa, André Ramiro, Milton Filho, Dhonata Augusto, Rafael Losso and Eduardo Pelizzari are the other new items.

According to Prime Video, Dom’s sequel will give audiences a chance to delve even further into Pedro Dom’s (Leone) life and later moments in his history as one of Rio de Janeiro’s most famous criminals. The platform also promises a lot of action and excitement.

“Among the scenes already recorded for the new season, the highlights are the recreation of a conflict between indigenous people and loggers set in the Amazon in the 1970s, the recreation of a rebellion inside a prison with more than 200 extras, and a persecution set in the Northeast, in the 2000s, involving four pickup trucks and an exchange of fire, in addition to a drug shipment delivered with a real plane in mid-flight,” the streaming said in a press release.

Check out photos of Ludwika Paleta in Rio and the trailer for the new phase of Dom: