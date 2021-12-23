Actress says that ‘fans’ for ex in Um Lugar ao Sol has already taken her husband seriously: ‘Toxic’ · TV News

Alinne Moraes even takes it easy to make a romantic couple in Um Lugar ao Sol with Cauã Reymond, who was her boyfriend for over 15 years. She, however, said that the crowd of some fans of the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo goes beyond the limit on social networks and even takes her husband, Mauro Lima, out of her mind. “The most toxic and on more serious matters”, he defined.

“Mauro is a director and a screenwriter, which makes him know as well as I do the craft of building stories, people and fiction. Regardless of that, he understands reality a lot too. So, what takes him seriously are the other types of ‘fans’ that he reads on Twitter,” explained the actress in an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper.

Alinne finds it curious that although she and Reymond are already married to other people, some people still see them as a couple:

There’s no way to ship me and Cauã because it’s not us. They are the characters from fiction. Those lives are not ours. Shippam the couple from the novel, from the screen, from that context, with that costume. I’m not Barbara, and he’s not Christian. In any case, causing this reaction tells me that I did my job well.

The interpreter, however, again pointed out that Barbara is not exactly the villain in Lícia Manzo’s serials. Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​is one of the victims of Christian’s lie, as is Lara (Andréia Horta).

Barbara and Christian on the nine o’clock soap opera

“She is abused. She thinks she is with a person while, in reality, she gives herself to a stranger. The public is involved with the character and a good part follows the story from her perspective”, he analyzed.

Alline also spoke about her gallery of villains in teledramaturgy, like Sílvia de Duas Caras (2009). “The different ones are always more exciting. I like to put myself in the character’s shoes and imagine what makes them take certain attitudes”, concluded the artist.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

