Adidas finally introduces the new Xbox shoes, now available worldwide

Adidas and Xbox unveiled their latest collaboration on the 20th anniversary today, in the form of the Xbox Forum Techboost shoes, which are actually the first Xbox shoes available for purchase worldwide.

Their price is £110/$140 (We don’t have the official price in Brazil yet) and they are available on the adidas website, at partner stores around the world.

Through Xbox Wire, an article was published with all the details of the new shoes, whose design is inspired by the classic guidelines of the brand, along with all the manufacturing technologies of Adidas. The name of this accessory is “Xbox Forum Techboost”, and it has sports features for total comfort in training or on day-to-day walks.

Adidas finally introduces the new Xbox shoes, now available worldwidehttps://t.co/zu1CJxo3WY pic.twitter.com/SAWm3CkFV4 — Windows Club (@WindowsClubBr) December 22, 2021

Here’s what Xbox has to say about them:

“With a design inspired by the fastest and most powerful Xbox console ever, the Xbox Series X, the silhouette is a bold jet black start, enhanced even further with neon green accents and tech-centric accents. Overall, we wanted to create a shoe that cemented a moment in time, but also felt timeless. This is a shoe that must be worn, worn and enjoyed by our community – one that is always inserted and never finished. “

Undoubtedly, very good news for all fans who want to purchase a pair of these beautiful sneakers, now available worldwide at a price of $140 USD. They can be found on the Adidas Official Store and in all of its stores around the world, as well as on the Microsoft Store in the United States.