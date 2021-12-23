Adriane Galisteu surprises Sergio Aguiar with a cheap gift in a secret friend · TV News

Adriane Galisteu took journalist Sergio Aguiar out of Record’s secret friend and left his colleague with no reaction with the gift. On Tuesday night (21), the second part of the exchange of “treats” took place at Família Record, and the presenter of A Fazenda surprised her by showing a more economical choice for the game: a handmade chocolate chip cookie. Later, she revealed that she had also bought other, much more expensive gifts for her colleague.

“I was seeing how happy and fun you are… But I don’t know if you’re on a diet. So a sweet moment, just to cheer up,” she commented, who admitted to having investigated her friend’s social networks to buy the “souvenir”. “Look, what a cutest thing!”, exclaimed the blonde as he opened the package.

Aguiar thanked her friend for her affection, but had no reaction. “Yeah, cute,” admitted the journalist. Seeing her reaction, Adriane asked an assistant to bring the second part. This time, he got a pair of sunglasses from the Italian brand Gucci. “I discovered that we have one more passion in common. I hope I got it right,” she said.

Finally, Vittorio’s mother took an envelope from her dress and handed it to Aguiar. The third part of the present was a weekend with a paid hotel in Praia do Forte, located in Bahia. “An incredible place that I love,” read Fala Brasil’s anchor.

On Monday (20), during the first episode of Família Record, Ticiane Pinheiro was also surprised by what she got from Ana Hickmann. When faced with the gift, Cesar Tralli’s wife joked: “All my salary.”

Check out the timing of the exchange of gifts below: