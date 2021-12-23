After 10 years, Safadão broke up with a businessman. market speculates reason

A piece of news fell like a bomb behind the scenes of the music scene this Wednesday (22/12). After more than 10 years of partnership, Wesley Safadão decided to break up with Luís Augusto Nóbrega, owner of Luan Promoções. Behind the scenes, sources heard by the LeoDias column reveal that the end of the long-lasting – and very successful – partnership would have been motivated by the influence of João Paulo Ferolla, Safadão’s marketing director, on the artist.

The sources consulted by our report guarantee that João Paulo, known as JP, acted to prevent other people from giving their opinion on the directions taken in managing Wesley’s career. One of the steps taken by the professional was the transformation of Camarote Shows, an entertainment office that operated in parallel with the work developed by Luan Promoções. Under JP’s influence, the firm expanded its scope of action and started to have, for example, its own casting.

Behind the scenes, there are reports that Safadão’s behavior underwent transformations. For these sources, these changes would also have occurred under the influence of the marketing director, João Paulo Ferolla.

During the partnership with Luan, Wesley Safadão exploded and became one of the most relevant and highly paid artists in the country. The union between the singer and the firm gave rise to a series of brands (brands), consecrating events such as Garota VIP and Garota White, both very successful.

Sought by our report, Luan Promoções did not manifest itself until the publication of this text. João Paulo Ferolla, marketing director for Safadão, did not respond to our messages.

