After 12 days offline, Connect SUS rehearses back

After 12 days off the air, the Connect SUS app, responsible among other things for issuing the covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate, remains unstable. Some users reported to Correio that yesterday the system returned to show proof of vaccination, but the vast majority of reports guaranteed that there was no sign of proof in the application until the closing of this edition. The minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that the system would return to normality yesterday, which did not happen. According to him, still, the data will be available in the system “at any time”.

In addition to proof of vaccination, the hacker attack, suffered on the 10th, also compromises data on those infected and killed by the new coronavirus, the e-SUS Notifica system. According to the minister, notifications have been normalized since Tuesday. The system, however, remains stable.

For the infectologist member of the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI), Julival Ribeiro, notifications are vital for decision-making in coping with covid. “Knowing how many new cases of covid, how many deaths, how many people vaccinated is essential to direct the next steps to be taken,” explained the expert.

He also reinforced that it is essential for Brazil to cover the vaccination passport of both travelers entering the country and Brazilians at events. “The vaccination passport is extremely important and must also be charged within the country. I don’t understand why the application problem has not yet been resolved”, he lamented.

Connect SUS was hacked shortly after the government mandated a five-day quarantine for unvaccinated people to enter the country. As a result, the demands imposed as measures to contain the pandemic were postponed.

