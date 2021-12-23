After a proposal by Health, deputies of Ceará articulate to bar the use of electroshock to treat autistic people – PontoPoder

The matter was the subject of debate in the session this Tuesday (21) at the State Legislative Assembly (AL-CE) and should also be dealt with in the first sessions of 2022, since deputies have as a priority the approval of the Budget until the end of this week.

State deputies come together to unlock a bill introduced two years ago that prohibits the trade and use of electroshock equipment in Ceará. The initiative comes after the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), through an agency of the Ministry of Health, suggesting the practice to treat autistic people.

the deputy Acrisio Sena (PT) used the rostrum to repudiate a public consultation on the subject, opened recently by the National Commission for the Incorporation of SUS Technologies (Conitec).

“More than 200 entities protested against this […], what is being proposed is a practice that, according to scholars, has no scientific basis to be used in people with autism”, reinforces the deputy.

The document argues that “electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) has been identified as an option in the treatment of aggressiveness – especially self-directed – both in patients with adequate neurodevelopment and in patients with Autistic Spectrum Disorder.”

The public consultation on the website linked to the Ministry of Health was opened on December 8th and will be available until next Monday (27).

to the deputy Carlos Felipe (PCdoB), who is a doctor, “the Bolsonaro government goes back 50 years in the psychiatric treatment policy […], electroshock is an exception measure advocated by some psychiatrists in very specific situations”.

“We regret this posture of the ministry […], I imagine the affliction of some parents, who may be feeling disrespected due to the context that already afflicts them and the precariousness that we have in our system to care for these children”, said deputy Érika Amorim (PSD).

Project stuck

Bill 317/2019 presented in 2019 by the deputy Renato Roseno (Psol) and already approved by the Commission and Justice and Health commissions, prohibits the sale of electroshock equipment in Ceará.

According to the deputies, the progress of this project could create a barrier in the State, if the debate on electroshock in autistic people advances nationally.

The text draws attention to “a dehumanizing trajectory around this practice, used over time as a form of control, discipline and torture”.

“Countless professional councils, associations, social movements, specialists and SUS users, […] they are opposed to this practice, which represents, in any of its modalities, a violation of human rights and it is not up to the State to acquire or commercialize instruments of this nature”, says the project.

Roseno called the attention of medical deputies, so that they can pressure internally and make sure that the agenda can be followed in the House. “This was a request from the National Association of Mental Health, like other states that already have laws like this, such as Santa Catarina,” said the congressman.