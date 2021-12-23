After controversy about teaching ‘Brazilian’ to Portuguese children, content by Luccas Neto will be dubbed with a Portuguese accent

Portuguese parents may not like Luccas Neto — but kids do. Even accused of vilifying the way of speaking of small Portuguese people, the content producer from Rio de Janeiro arrived, was seen and won in Portugal. The musical “Luccas Neto ea Escola de Aventureiros” sold 45,000 tickets in the five sessions held there, and he was one of the main attractions of the local Comic Con, earlier this month, when he released his third book of versions of classic tales, “Luccas and Gi in the Beautiful Sleeper”.

In Brazil, the adaptation of “Sleeping Beauty” will only arrive in January, but the new Luccas Toon Studio film, “The Magical Hotel 2”, is already on the platforms Claro Now, iTunes/ Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube Filmes , Live Play and Sky Play. In Portugal, the film is available on Apple TV and iTunes.

In the plot, Luccas and Gi (Gi Alparone) are invited by Camila (Roberta Piragibe) to spend their holidays at the Hotel Mágico, but are surprised by the return of the elves, who hatch a plan to turn the pair into mice.

“I become a real mouse.” We managed to do a very natural job with them, in addition to a very cool dubbing technique — says Luccas, who insists on saying that the animals have a specialized team of caregivers.

‘Speech Therapy’

With over 150 licensed products, over 36 million subscribers to YouTube channels and nearly 18 billion views on the platform, the content creator was accused by the Portuguese newspaper “Diário de Notícias” of being one of those responsible for Portuguese children losing their traditional accent and vocabulary. A mother told the newspaper that she even put her son in “speech therapy”.

— This has become a controversy and, as I work with the children’s universe, it doesn’t matter if I get involved. I decided to find a solution: we decided (the Luccas Toon Studio) dub our episodes and films in Portuguese from Portugal — says Luccas, whose maternal grandmother is Portuguese (he has dual citizenship).

Luccas understands criticism well, and no longer cares. He says he’s bothered when negative talk doesn’t take into account his current work, only his past, like the famous video of Nutella’s bathtub. Today, the content creator has overcome the barriers of YouTube, has a company with 120 employees and a team of psychologists and educators who advise on all products and content.

— People think that Luccas Neto is the guy in Nutella’s bathtub and talk about my past. What irritates me is knowing they’re attacking me without seeing what’s being done from behind here. It’s not Luccas Neto, it’s a big studio for children’s content, so it’s no use attacking me because everything has the approval of an expert in the area — he vents.

Now 29 years old, Luccas started his career in 2011 at an advertising agency, where he created advertising campaigns for great youtubers of the time, such as Whindersson Nunes, Dani Russo and his older brother, Felipe Neto. He remembers that, at the time, he made a prediction to his colleagues: children’s content was going to hit YouTube.

“They laughed in my face. And I said that in countries like New Zealand and Mexico children’s content was already exploding, but laughing in my face. Then I did the Luccas Toon project alone, in 2014, and we are here.

goodbye personal life

If in past decades children had Xuxa and Eliana as references, today it is Luccas Neto who fulfills that role. He defines the post as a “great responsibility”.

— I know that in my private life I can’t do certain things, a lot because the child doesn’t know, sometimes, to separate what’s real from what isn’t — he explains. — My work is above my leisure, I’m very focused, I built this conglomerate of brands and content with a lot of effort and I’m not going to lose it. I’m very proud of what I did, so this (deprive yourself of certain things) doesn’t bother me at all.

In a contradictory way, Neto, who has his entire career based on the digital world, doesn’t share much of his day-to-day life, his family — he’s Luke’s father, one year old — or personal positions.

“Me and Jessi (Jessica Diehl, Luccas’ wife) haven’t decided if we want this exposure for Luke. The internet has a lot of malicious people and malicious comments, which I don’t know if I want for his life. But, at the same time, there are fans who want to follow, we were asked by mothers who wanted to see him, we talk a lot about it – he confesses.

The release, “O Hotel Magic 2”, is already the thirteenth film by Luccas’ production company and he says that the biggest challenge is precisely to script and produce everything.

— My mother told me one day that she was waiting for the holidays to see Didi and Xuxa’s movie and I started to realize that live action and national movies were missing, for some time now. Everything was very international, outside studios were doing it and Brazil was on the cake, I started to do the opposite — he says, who will also start translating the content into English, Hindu and Spanish, as well as Portuguese from Portugal.

New projects

According to the content creator, Luccas Toon Studio’s schedule is full and planned until 2024. Among the plans are movies for the cinema, an animated feature by the Adventurers — as the companions of the protagonist played by Luccas are called —, shows , stores and games.

